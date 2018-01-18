today's howtos
-
Configuring MSMTP On Ubuntu 16.04 (Again)
-
Linux Fu: Custom Bash Command Completion
-
How to enable TCP BBR to improve network speed on Linux
-
Two great uses for the cp command: Bash shortcuts
-
How to change the Plymouth bootup theme
-
How To Lock The Keyboard And Mouse, But Not The Screen In Linux
-
How to install Spotify application on Linux
-
How to Install Tripwire IDS (Intrusion Detection System) on Linux
-
How to Share Your Work Under a Creative Commons License
-
How to Install PowerShell on Linux Distributions
-
SpeedTest-CLI: Run network speedtest on Linux CLI
-
How to Play Sound Through Two or More Output Devices in Linux
-
PlayOnLinux For Easier Use Of Wine
PlayOnLinux is a free program that helps to install, run, and manage Windows software on Linux. It can also manage virtual C: drives (known as Wine prefixes), and download and install certain Windows libraries for getting some software to run on Wine properly. Creating different drives using different Wine versions is also possible. It is very handy because what runs well in one version may not run as well (if at all) on a newer version. There is PlayOnMac for macOS and PlayOnBSD for FreeBSD.
Linux Kernel: KPTI, SEV, CBS
Graphics: Mesa and AMDGPU
Games: DRAG, Geneshift, Balloonatics and More
