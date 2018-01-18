Security: Updates, SOS Fund, IR, ME, and WPA
-
Security updates for Friday
-
Seeking SOS Fund Projects
I’m spending some time over the next few days looking for the next round of projects which might benefit from an SOS Fund security audit.
-
Strong Incident Response Starts with Careful Preparation
Through working every day with organizations’ incident response (IR) teams, I am confronted with the entire spectrum of operational maturity. However, even in the companies with robust IR functions, the rapidly evolving threat landscape, constantly changing best practices, and surplus of available tools make it easy to overlook important steps during planning. As a result, by the time an incident occurs, it’s too late to improve their foundational procedures.
-
The Intel Management Engine: an attack on computer users' freedom
Over time, Intel imposed the Management Engine on all Intel computers, removed the ability for computer users and manufacturers to disable it, and extended its control over the computer to nearly 100%. It even has access to the main computer's memory.
-
What Is WPA3, and When Will I Get It On My Wi-Fi?
WPA2 is a security standard that governs what happens when you connect to a closed Wi-Fi network using a password. WPA2 defines the protocol a router and Wi-Fi client devices use to perform the “handshake” that allows them to securely connect and how they communicate. Unlike the original WPA standard, WPA2 requires implementation of strong AES encryption that is much more difficult to crack. This encryption ensures that a Wi-Fi access point (like a router) and a Wi-Fi client (like a laptop or phone) can communicate wirelessly without their traffic being snooped on.
-
