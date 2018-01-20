Microsoft Entryism, Openwashing, and Matt Asay's Latest Attack on FOSS
Barcelona chooses Linux, Apple's Lisa OS goes open source, and more news
AI in Microsoft Office [Ed: Former Microsoft employee trying to push Microsoft gimmick into LibreOffice]
The Emperor Has No Clothes: Recasting Leadership in the Open-source Era [Ed: Wharton is openwashing the "gig economy" (which is a horrible thing)]
Why Barcelona's anti-Microsoft move to open source could be a disaster [Ed: Mac Asay, who wanted to work for Microsoft, doing the usual]
Barcelona Opts for Breath of Open Source Fresh Air
Barcelona city officials have voted to shut the door on Microsoft Windows in favor of the Linux operating system and open source technology.
The city hopes to save money from proprietary software license fees and to build a specialized library of open source applications targeting the needs of government workers. Its goal is to encourage specialized open source solutions throughout governmental agencies in Spain.
The city last fall unveiled the Barcelona Digital City Plan to improve government-provided online services. The plan also supports urban technology and smart-city projects and promotes open data.
