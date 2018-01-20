today's howtos
Building Your Own Audible
How to import and move themes (personas) in Firefox
socat as a handler for multiple reverse shells
I was looking for a new way to handle multiple incoming reverse shells. My shells needed to be encrypted and I preferred not to use Metasploit in this case. Because of the way I was deploying my implants, I wasn’t able to use separate incoming port numbers or other ways of directing the traffic to multiple listeners.
How To List and Delete iptables Firewall Rules
How to Install MySQL/MariaDB on Ubuntu
