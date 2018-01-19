Debian and Ubuntu: TLCockpit, Google, ROS and Ubuntu Core
-
TLCockpit v0.8
Today I released v0.8 of TLCockpit, the GUI front-end for the TeX Live Manager tlmgr. I spent the winter holidays in updating and polishing, but also in helping me debug problems that users have reported. Hopefully the new version works better for all.
-
Google's Linux workstations are switching from Ubuntu to Debian
Like many companies, Google uses a variety of operating systems in-house. macOS and Windows are used by a large number of employees, a modified build of Debian Linux is used on its servers (as of 2014, at least), and Chrome OS and Android devices are commonplace. In work environments where Linux is needed, Google uses a customized version of Ubuntu 14.04 called 'Goobuntu,' which has never been released publicly.
-
Your first robot: Introduction to the Robot Operating System [2/5]
This is the second blog post in this series about creating your first robot with ROS and Ubuntu Core. In the previous post we walked through all the hardware necessary to follow this series, and introduced Ubuntu Core, the operating system for IoT devices. We installed it on our Raspberry Pi, and used it to go through the CamJam worksheets. In this post, I’m going to introduce you to the Robot Operating System (ROS), and we’ll use it to move our robot.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 581 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
21 hours 40 min ago
2 days 50 min ago
2 days 22 hours ago
6 days 15 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago