FOSS in Cambodia, Open Source HIT Project
-
Open source casino tech biz TGG enters Cambodia
The firm provides “all essential source codes with open API [application program interface] for game designers to create customisable premium content for casino operators, enabling the operators to focus on making the best possible gaming experience for their players worldwide without additional investment in information technology infrastructure,” added its release.
-
Global Open Source HIT Project Gets $1M Donation From Cryptocurrency Philanthropy
OpenMRS, Inc., an open source medical records platform used in developing countries, has received a $1 million donation from the Pineapple Fund, an $86 million cryptocurrency philanthropy created by an anonymous donor known only as “Pine.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 623 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
21 hours 40 min ago
2 days 50 min ago
2 days 22 hours ago
6 days 15 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago