Leftovers: Audiocasts, Linux Graphics, and OnePlus Breach (JS)
Pixel C Android tablet remembered – Unleaded Hangouts
Pixel C Android tablet remembered. This Android powered Google offering may be no more, however we take the time to remember the Google Pixel C. I’m joined by Mike Stone for this special edition of Unleaded.
Command Line Heroes – get your no-cost RHEL developer subscription
Red Hat has announced Command Line Heroes (CLH), an original podcast from Red Hat. Hosted by Saron Yitbarek, developer, and the founder of CodeNewbie, Command Line Heroes is about geeks, hackers, developers, programmers, and all sorts of passionate open source builders, makers, and users.
Intel Exploring Cgroups Support For DRM Driver Management
An Intel open-source driver developer has posted preliminary patches taking Cgroups v2 to DRM driver management.
OpenSWR Rasterizer Improvements Land Ahead Of Mesa 18.0
Besides Intel and Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan driver improvements squeezing into Mesa Git ahead of the imminent Mesa 18.0 code branching, the Intel-developed OpenSWR has landed its latest improvements.
OnePlus admits 40,000 customers were affected by credit card breach
The findings of its ongoing investigation, which it's carrying out with a third-party security firm, reveal that malicious script was injected into the OnePlus.net payment page code, and allowed the as-yet-unknown attackers to see customer's credit card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.
