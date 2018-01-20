Kernel Space: Plans for Linux 4.16, 4.15 Likely Out Shortly
Skylake X Servers On Linux 4.16 Will Have P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Support
When using Intel Skylake X / Xeon Scalable chips right now under Linux the ACPI CPUFreq driver is responsible for the CPU frequency scaling decisions. But with the upcoming Linux 4.16 kernel cycle, Intel's P-State driver will add support for Skylake X.
Spectre Variant One Mitigations Will Be Sent In For Linux 4.16
The Linux 4.16 kernel will feature Spectre Variant One "Bounds Check Bypass" mitigations.
Retpolines and the CPU microcode updates have been for Spectre Variant Two while now a set of Linux kernel patches have been called for merging into -next for the upcoming Linux 4.16 kernel cycle.
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
Linux 4.15 will hopefully be released later today and that will kick off the start of the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window. Here's some of what is coming to this next kernel cycle.
