Today in Techrights
- Unified Patents Says That RPX, Which Might Soon be Owned by Patent Trolls, Paid Patent Trolls Hundreds of Millions of Dollars
- IAM Together With Its Partner, IIPCC, is Lobbying the USPTO to Crush PTAB and Restore Patent Chaos
- Software Patents Are Still Dropping Like Flies in 2018, Thanks to Alice v CLS Bank (SCOTUS, 2014) and Section 101 (USPTO)
- Patent Troll Finjan Looks Like It’s About to Collapse, But Patent Maximalists Exploit It for Software Patents Promotion
- The Attacks on PTAB Are Slowing Down and Attempts to Shield Oneself From Inter Partes Reviews (IPRs) Are Failing
- Links 21/1/2018: Wine 3.0 Coverage, KaOS 2018.01, Red Hat Among ‘Admired Companies’
Android Leftovers
Our Favourite Apps for Ubuntu
We enjoy using Ubuntu mainly for gaming, writing, listening to music and browsing the web. (Lots and lots of browsing the web.) There are other apps that we would love to have on Ubuntu like Affinity Photo, a stunning image editor that’s on par with Adobe’s Photoshop that’s available on Windows and Mac as well as Bear, a beautifully designed note taking app that we do most of our writing on that’s only available for macOS. However, the Ubuntu platform has moved forward in leaps and bounds in recent years when it comes to the official availability of popular apps and we are confident that this trend will continue. What’s your favourite Ubuntu apps?
Kernel Space: Plans for Linux 4.16, 4.15 Likely Out Shortly
