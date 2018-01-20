Linux Kernel 4.15 Delayed Until Next Week as Linus Torvalds Announces Ninth RC
It's not every day that you see a ninth Release Candidate in the development cycle of a new Linux kernel branch, but here we go, and we can only blame it on those pesky Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities that affect us all, putting billions of devices at risk of attacks.
That, and the fact that things haven't calmed down since last week's eight Release Candidate, which was supposed to be the last for the upcoming series. According to Linus Torvalds, there are still has some networking fixes pending, and there's also a very subtle boot bug that was discovered the other day.
Our Favourite Apps for Ubuntu
We enjoy using Ubuntu mainly for gaming, writing, listening to music and browsing the web. (Lots and lots of browsing the web.) There are other apps that we would love to have on Ubuntu like Affinity Photo, a stunning image editor that's on par with Adobe's Photoshop that's available on Windows and Mac as well as Bear, a beautifully designed note taking app that we do most of our writing on that's only available for macOS. However, the Ubuntu platform has moved forward in leaps and bounds in recent years when it comes to the official availability of popular apps and we are confident that this trend will continue. What's your favourite Ubuntu apps?
