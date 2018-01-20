Language Selection

Linux Kernel 4.15 Delayed Until Next Week as Linus Torvalds Announces Ninth RC

Linux

It's not every day that you see a ninth Release Candidate in the development cycle of a new Linux kernel branch, but here we go, and we can only blame it on those pesky Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities that affect us all, putting billions of devices at risk of attacks.

That, and the fact that things haven't calmed down since last week's eight Release Candidate, which was supposed to be the last for the upcoming series. According to Linus Torvalds, there are still has some networking fixes pending, and there's also a very subtle boot bug that was discovered the other day.

Also: Linux 4.15 Goes Further Into Overtime: Linux 4.15-rc9

