Games: Two Point Hospital, PLAY WITH ME and More
-
Two Point Hospital [Official Site, Steam], a new hospital building and management sim from Two Point Studios & SEGA might be coming to Linux.
On SteamDB, it actually shows up with Linux, Mac and Windows all together in the "oslist". This is by no means confirmation, as we've seen this happen before with a Linux version never releasing, but it's still a good sign.
As a huge Theme Hospital fan, a proper spritual successor sounds pretty awesome. The developer, Two Point Studios, actually has people from Bullfrog, Muckyfoot and Lionhead so they certainly know their stuff.
-
The developer of PLAY WITH ME [Steam, Official Site], a horror and puzzle game inspired by the SAW movies is looking to bring the game to Linux.
-
Eco [Official Site] is a hard game to properly describe, it's a detailed sandbox simulation game where players construct buildings and towns, establish a government with laws and it's backed up by a rich ecological simulation. It's also heading to Steam Early Access on February 6th.
-
Need your farming fix? Cattle and Crops [Official Site] is an in-development farming simulation and management game.
-
Recently I wrote about how the adventure game Where The Water Tastes Like Wine [Steam, Official Site] would have a pretty interesting cast and I now have it confirmed Linux will see same-day support at release.
-
Another year has completely flown by and with that another year of our GOTY Awards comes to a close, here's the results of the Linux 2017 GOTY Awards, as voted by you!
Some categories didn't get a huge amount of votes, likely category fatigue since we had 16 of them. A little overkill, so we will probably tone it down a bit for next year to help with that. Also keep in mind, these are only the Top 10 from each category, there were plenty more votes for games that didn't reach the top, so keep that in mind.
First up, let's take a look at what the current Favourite fully open source game is: 0 A.D. is the winner!
OSS: HIT, SUSE, FSFE, Meaning of Open, Bell Canada
-
HIT development is important for health IT infrastructure growth as organizations continue to go through their digital transformations. Entities are interested in the most innovative and advanced technology to assist with increased workflows and improve patient care.
Open source and crowdsourcing to improve innovation are key to quickly building on technology being developed for healthcare. This is especially true when it comes to newer technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain.
Healthcare organizations and healthcare technology companies cannot simply wait around for advanced technology to develop around them.
-
Some big events are set to come in 2018 – the recently announced Royal Wedding, the football World Cup in Russia and the incoming general data protection regulation (GDPR) to name just a few. And 2018 is also set to be a significant year for business technology.
Some of the key trends in enterprise IT will include the continued move to hybrid cloud, the emergence of the container infrastructure ecosystem and ongoing growth in software-defined infrastructure and storage.
Most interestingly, we foresee a number of significant open source developments here. So what exactly should we expect to see? And how can IT teams make the most of these emerging opportunities?
-
This issue would also appear to fall under the scope of FSFE's Public Money Public Code campaign.
Looking at the last set of heating controls in the house, they have been there for decades. Therefore, I can't help wondering, if I buy some proprietary black box today, will the company behind it still be around when it needs a software upgrade in future? How many of these black boxes have wireless transceivers inside them that will be compromised by security flaws within the next 5-10 years, making another replacement essential?
With free and open technologies, anybody who is using it can potentially make improvements whenever they want. Every time a better algorithm is developed, if all the homes in the country start using it immediately, we will always be at the cutting edge of energy efficiency.
-
Open systems create gravity wells. Systems that are truly open tend to attract others to join them at an ever-accelerating pace. In ecosystems that are ruled by a despot no matter how successful other participants in the ecosystem are, they fundamentally just empower the despot to have more leverage over them, because they have more to lose and their success feeds the despot’s success. In open systems, on the contrary, participants see that they don’t have to fear their own success fueling their own increasing subservience to a despot. Each individual entity who can’t plausibly build their own similarly-sized proprietary ecosystem to compete — the overwhelming majority of entities — is incentivized to pitch in on the open ecosystem. Investment in an open ecosystem by any one entity helps the entire ecosystem as a whole. This fact, combined with the fact that ecosystems generally get exponentially more valuable the more participants there are, means that in many cases over sufficient time scales truly open ecosystems create gravity wells, sucking more and more into them until they are nearly universal.
-
Bell Canada has implemented it's first automation use case using the Linux Foundation's Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) as part of the telco's Network 3.0 transformation initiative.
With an initial focus on its data center network infrastructure, Bell Canada is working with its network integration and back-office partner Amdocs to reduce costs and delivery capabilities.
Linux Kernel 4.15 Delayed
-
While the Linux community was looking forwards to the final Linux 4.15 kernel release today, Linus Torvalds just delayed it for another week, announcing the ninth Release Candidate (RC) instead.
It's not every day that you see a ninth Release Candidate in the development cycle of a new Linux kernel branch, but here we go, and we can only blame it on those pesky Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities that affect us all, putting billions of devices at risk of attacks.
-
Linus Torvalds has decided that Linux 4.15 needs a ninth release candidate, making it the first kernel release to need that much work since 2011.
Torvalds flagged the possibility of an extra release candidate last week, with the caveat that “it obviously requires this upcoming week to not come with any huge surprises” after “all the Meltdown and Spectre hoopla” made his job rather more complicated in recent weeks.
Fast-forward another week and Torvalds has announced “I really really wanted to just release 4.15 today, but things haven't calmed down enough for me to feel comfy about it”.
-
As might have been expected from watching the commit stream, the 4.15 kernel is not ready for release, so we'll get 4.15-rc9 instead. Linus said: "I really really wanted to just release 4.15 today, but things haven't calmed down enough for me to feel comfy about it, and Davem tells me he still has some networking fixes pending. Laura Abbott found and fixed a very subtle boot bug introduced this development cycle only yesterday, and it just didn't feel right to say that we're done."
Linus Torvalds Calls Linux Patch for Intel CPUs "Complete and Utter Garbage"
The patch submitted by David Woodhouse, ex-Intel kernel engineer that now works for Amazon described a so-called new feature for Intel processors to address Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation (IBRS) by creating macros that would restrict or unrestrict Indirect Branch Speculation based on if the Intel CPU will advertise "I am able to be not broken."
The "x86/enter: Create macros to restrict/unrestrict Indirect Branch Speculation" feature implies that the IBRS (Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation) bit needed to be set at boot time to "ask" the processor not to be broken. Linus Torvalds immediately reacted to the patch calling it "complete and utter garbage" despite the developer's efforts to explain why he implemented the nasty hack.
Original: [RFC 09/10] x86/enter: Create macros to restrict/unrestrict Indirect Branch Speculation
Recent comments
1 day 21 hours ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 23 hours ago
1 week 15 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago