Debian Development Picks
-
PrimeZ270-p, Intel i7400 review and Debian – 1
Before diving into installation, I had been reading for quite a while Matthew Garett’s work. Thankfully most of his blog posts do get mirrored on planet.debian.org hence it is easy to get some idea as what needs to be done although have told him (I think even shared here) that he should somehow make his site more easily navigable. Trying to find posts on either ‘GPT’ and ‘UEFI’ and to have those posts in an ascending or descending way date-wise is not possible, at least I couldn’t find a way to do it as he doesn’t do it date-wise or something.
-
Rblpapi 0.3.8: Strictly maintenance
Another Rblpapi release, now at version 0.3.8, arrived on CRAN yesterday. Rblpapi provides a direct interface between R and the Bloomberg Terminal via the C++ API provided by Bloomberg Labs (but note that a valid Bloomberg license and installation is required).
-
FAI.me build service now supports backports
Currently, the FAIme service offers images build with Debian stable, stable with backports and Debian testing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 572 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Intel's "Utter Garbage" Code Bricks and Delays Linux, Torvalds Furious
today's leftovers
Compilers and CLI: LLVM, GCC and Bash
KDE/GNOME: Usability and Productivity, Krita Interview, GNOME Builder
Recent comments
8 hours 50 sec ago
2 days 9 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
4 days 10 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago