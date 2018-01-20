Security: Gmail, Windows, Allscripts, Android and Browsers
-
'Jeopardy!' champ hacked [sic] accounts of college president, vice president [iophk: "no cracking involved this was 100% the fault of the college and Google"]
[...] and using a computer to commit a crime, both felonies. [...]
Jass was able to access the accounts because of an April 24 issue with the college email system, hosted by Google. Hribar said there was network outage caused by loss of power.
On April 25, users received a text message with a generic, standard passcode: "Please attempt to login to Gmail using this password. You should be prompted to change password after login..."
Not everyone, however, was prompted to do so. Some did make the change using a tutorial. Some received an error and were unable to create a new password, the timeline states. Others did not alter the password at all. Neither Docking nor Caldwell immediately changed the password.
-
Health records firm badly hit by Windows ransomware
A billion-dollar electronic health records company in Chicago is struggling to recover from an attack of a variant of the SamSam Windows ransomware.
-
Allscripts recovering from ransomware attack that has kept key tools offline
In a conference call for customers on Saturday, which Salted Hash listened-in on, Allscripts’ Jeremy Maxwell, director of information security, said their PRO EHR and Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS) services were the hardest hit by the ransomware attack.
Other services had availability issues as well, but those have since been restored, such as direct messaging and some CCDA functionality.
-
Android Bug Hunter Gets $112,500 Bounty From Google For Pixel Remote Exploit Chain
-
Beware! These “Forced” Chrome And Firefox Extensions Are Almost Impossible To Remove
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 546 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Intel's "Utter Garbage" Code Bricks and Delays Linux, Torvalds Furious
today's leftovers
Compilers and CLI: LLVM, GCC and Bash
KDE/GNOME: Usability and Productivity, Krita Interview, GNOME Builder
Recent comments
8 hours 50 sec ago
2 days 9 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
4 days 10 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago