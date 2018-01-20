today's howtos
-
Fabric MiniTutorial
-
Speeding up RGB to grayscale conversion in Rust by a factor of 2.2 – and various other multimedia related processing loops
-
Linux Add User To Group
-
Shell Scripting a Bunco Game
-
Install Webmin on Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) Server
-
OBS Studio NDI Plugin for Linux, send video from one Linux PC to another
-
A flying curl progress bar
-
Continuous integration testing of TeX Live sources
-
How to Upgrade Debian 8 (Jessie) to 9 (Stretch) safely
-
How to Overclock Your Intel Processor and Speed Up Your PC
-
How To Debug a Bash Shell Script Under Linux or UNIX
-
How to Change Boot Splash Image in CentOS 7
-
How to Block USB Storage Devices in Linux Servers
-
How To Install Ubuntu Unity Remix 18.04
-
How To Install LibreOffice 6.0 on Ubuntu & Trisquel
-
awk / cut: Skip First Two Fields and Print the Rest of Line
-
How to configure Nginx with Let’s Encrypt on CentOS/RHEL 7
-
Enable/Disable Notebookbar on LibreOffice 5.3 and 6.0
-
How to install LXD container under KVM or Xen virtual machine
-
Pet – A Simple Command-line Snippet Manager
-
7 Essential Things To Do After Installing Arch Linux
-
Fix client intended to send too large body: xyz bytes in Nginx
-
Create your own Website with Joomla (Install Joomla on Linux)
-
Linux rm Command Explained for Beginners (8 Examples)
-
Plasma icons-only task manager: Multiple app versions
-
