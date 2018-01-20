Graphics: AMD, Libinput, Vulkan
-
AMDVLK Official Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Updated
It's been one month now since AMD open-sourced their official Vulkan driver code and the associated XGL code-base. There has been about weekly code drops of new AMDVLK/XGL code over the past month while the separate, community-driven Mesa-based RADV Vulkan driver continues being developed as well.
Marking one month since the open-sourcing of this Radeon Vulkan driver that is shared with the Windows code-base is a new code drop. Today's code drop adds VK_AMD_buffer_marker and VK_EXT_debug_report support. There are also a number of internal Vulkan driver behavior changes and fixes to some conformance test suite bugs.
-
Deep Color Support For Radeon X.Org Driver Being Tackled
Open-source contributor Mario Kleiner has continued his work on deep color support for the Radeon Linux driver.
-
[ANNOUNCE] libinput 1.9.901
The first RC for libinput 1.10 is now available.
-
Libinput 1.10 Is On The Way To Remove Touchpad Hysteresis
eter Hutterer of Red Hat has announced the first release candidate of libinput 1.10 today, which isn't a big feature release but rather incorporates a few new features with many bug fixes for this input handling library used by X.Org and Wayland systems.
Peter notes the most notable change for libinput 1.10 is the removal of the touchpad hysteresis code. This code was previously used to prevent pointer wobbles while now the code has been worked to analyze the event sequence for pointer wobbles and if none exist the hysteresis won't be applied. This should lead to a more reactive pointer.
Libinput 1.10 is also working on new button debouncing fixes, improvements for newer Wacom tablets, and a variety of fixes.
-
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
The DXVK project that started towards the end of 2017 for implementing Direct3D 11 over Vulkan with a focus on improving the D3D11 Wine support is already beginning to run some titles.
-
