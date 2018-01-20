Compilers and CLI: LLVM, GCC and Bash
European LLVM Developers’ Meeting lands in Bristol
It’s been announced that the LLVM European conference, will be coming to Bristol this April.
Celebrating LLVM technologies and the developers who have contributed to them, LLVM is an open-source project that has benefitted some of the world’s most successful technology companies.
GCC 7.3 Scheduled For Release On Thursday
SUSE's Richard Biener is making preparations for officially releasing GCC 7.3.0 on Thursday, 25 January.
GCC 7.3 is the point release to GCC 7 that's quickly being prepared to ship the Spectre patches. Earlier this month the Spectre work was back-ported to GCC 7 and now this next point release is quickly being prepared.
Ten More Things I Wish I’d Known About bash
Bluzelle closes $19.5m funding from ICO to build decentralized internet
It includes Brian Fox, creator of GNU Bash, Alex Leverington, one of the original Core Ethereum developers, Prashant Malik, co-creator of Apache Cassandra and Ryan Fugger, the original creator of Ripple.
