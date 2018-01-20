Canonical Says Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Will Come with Boot Speed Boost
Canonical's Will Cooke published a new Ubuntu Desktop newsletter today to inform the community on the development progress of the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system.
Besides various improvements for the GNOME desktop environment, the Ubuntu Desktop team over at Canonical recently started to investigate the boot speed of the Ubuntu Linux operating system, planning to give it another boost by using systemd’s latest features to do some profiling, which will help them identify any issues that might cause slow boot up time.
Also: Canonical Pulls Intel's Spectre Update from Ubuntu Repos Due to Hardware Issues
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 605 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Intel's "Utter Garbage" Code Bricks and Delays Linux, Torvalds Furious
today's leftovers
Compilers and CLI: LLVM, GCC and Bash
KDE/GNOME: Usability and Productivity, Krita Interview, GNOME Builder
More on desktop plans
Ubuntu Insights: Ubuntu Desktop Weekly Update: January 22, 2018
Canonical Once Again Aiming To Improve Ubuntu's Boot Speed