Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 23rd of January 2018 12:58:37 PM

Filed under

Of all the desktops available for the Linux operating system, GNOME has managed to become on of the most efficient, stable, and reliable—while still remaining incredibly user-friendly. In fact, most users—regardless of experience—can get up to speed with GNOME with next to no effort.

With that said, users who are new to both Linux and GNOME would do best to know the ins and outs of the desktop that makes Linux not only easy, but fun.

Here, we’ll be discussing the latest release of GNOME—3.26. This will be a vanilla release (unlike the version of GNOME found in Ubuntu 17.10—which bears a similar look and feel to the now-defunct Ubuntu Unity desktop). To get this vanilla GNOME, we’ve opted to demonstrate with the Fedora 27 workstation. Although Fedora isn’t a distribution commonly thought of for new users, it is one sure-fire way to have the newest version of the desktop.

And so, without further ado, let’s talk GNOME.