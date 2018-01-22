today's leftovers X.Org Server 1.20 Gets Another XWayland Improvement: Prevents Overflowing There is yet another change for X.Org Server 1.20 that has now been in development for more than one year. The XWayland code within the xorg-server will now better safeguard against potentially overflowing the Wayland connection that could trigger the connection being aborted within the Wayland client library.

Etnaviv Working On Initial Bring-Up Of GC7000L/i.MX8M Graphics Prominent Etnaviv driver developer Lucas Stach for working on open-source, reverse-engineered Vivante graphics support has posted initial patches for the GC7000L support as found on the i.MX8M SoC. This bring-up is important especially with Purism hoping to use the i.MX8M for their Librem 5 smartphone and as part of that using the open-source Etnaviv graphics driver.

Tableau goes 'Hyper' on data ingestion & query Tableau 10.5 also introduces Tableau Server on Linux so that users can combine Tableau’s analytics platform with Linux’s enterprise capabilities. With identical end user functionality to Tableau on Windows, customers already using Linux in their IT environments can integrate Tableau Server into their processes and workflows.

GNOME: Belated GUADEC Report, "Is GNOME Just Lazy?" Alberto Ruiz: GUADEC 2017: GNOME’s Renaissance This is a blog post I kept as a draft right after GUADEC to reflect on it and the GNOME project but failed to finish and publish until now. Forgive any outdated information though I think the post is mostly relevant still. I’m on my train back to London from Manchester, where I just spent 7 amazing days with my fellow GNOME community members. Props to the local team for an amazing organization, everything went smoothly and people seemed extremely pleased with the setup as far as I can tell and the venues seemed to have worked extremely well. I mostly want to reflect on a feeling that I have which is that GNOME seems to be experiencing a renaissance in the energy and focus of the community as well as the broader interest from other players.

EzeeLinux Show 18.5 | Is GNOME Just Lazy? GNOME is dropping Active Desktop, Ubuntu is holding back Nautilus and I have been writing a lot of scripts.