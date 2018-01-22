Security: TPM, Yubikey, Holes, Bricking and Uber
-
Trusted Computing
The Trusted Platform Module on your computer's motherboard could lead to better security for your Linux system.
The security of any operating system (OS) layer depends on the security of every layer below it. If the CPU can't be trusted to execute code correctly, there's no way to run secure software on that CPU. If the bootloader has been tampered with, you cannot trust the kernel that the bootloader boots. Secure Boot allows the firmware to validate a bootloader before executing it, but if the firmware itself has been backdoored, you have no way to verify that Secure Boot functioned correctly.
-
Locking the screen when removing a Yubikey
I have my Yubikey on my key ring, so whenever I leave my computer, I have to remove the Yubikey. So why not lock the screen automatically?
-
Corporate cultural issues hold back secure software development
The study of over 1,200 IT leaders, conducted by analysts Freeform Dynamics for software company CA Technologies, finds 58 percent of respondents cite existing culture and lack of skills as hurdles to being able to embed security within processes.
-
Stop installing our buggy Spectre CPU firmware fixes, Intel says
-
Uber shrugs off flaw that lets hackers bypass two-factor authentication
Security researcher Karan Saini found the bug in Uber's two-factor authentication process, which has yet to be rolled out widely to Uber users. The flaw relates to the way an account is authenticated when users log in, meaning hackers [sic] with someone's username and password can drift pass the 2FA with ease.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 509 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top Linux And Open Source Stories Of Year 2017
The year 2017 has been an eventful year for open source community with highs and lows throughout the year. Open source and Linux continue to dominate with their presence from the mobile phones to supercomputers. Let's quickly go through some of the major events in the year 2017.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
GNOME: Belated GUADEC Report, "Is GNOME Just Lazy?"
Recent comments
20 hours 47 min ago
2 days 22 hours ago
4 days 1 hour ago
4 days 23 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago