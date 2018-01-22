Canonical Releases Spectre Patches for Ubuntu Linux, Meltdown Fix for PowerPC
Canonical published today a new set of kernel updates for all of its supported Ubuntu Linux releases that include patches for the Spectre and Meltdown security vulnerabilities.
After pulling Intel's microcode firmware update from the software repositories of Ubuntu 17.10, 16.04 LTS, and 14.04 LTS, Canonical now released the Spectre patches for all supported Ubuntu Linux releases, including all official flavors and those using HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernels, and Meltdown kernel patches for PowerPC (PPC64el) architectures.
