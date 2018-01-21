Games: Castle Game Engine, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, OBS Studio, Vaporum, DECEIVER, We Happy Few, Feral Interactive
-
Castle Game Engine 6.4 Brings Rigid-Body Physics, Improved Render Pipeline
It's been one year since last talking about Castle Game Engine, the open-source, cross-platform engine written in Object Pascal. But this weekend marked the release of Castle Game Engine 6.4.
Castle Game Engine 6.4 continues supporting 2D/3D games from the Linux desktop to Android and iOS devices. The 6.4 engine update brings rigid-body physics support via the Kraft Physics Engine, upgrades to the terrain generation API, improvements to the shader pipeline rendering code, new API additions, and various other improvements.
-
Castle Game Engine 6.4 release – physics, iOS services, shader pipeline upgrade, big API improvements (vectors, transform) and more
We’re proud to announce Castle Game Engine 6.4 release! Castle Game Engine is a free, open-source game engine written in Object Pascal. We support both 3D and 2D games. We are cross-platform (desktop, Android, iOS — with the help of our own build tool and scalable user-interface components). The complete list of the engine features is here, so go ahead and download it and try!
-
Looks like a Linux beta of Battle Chasers: Nightwar is finally coming
Looks like a #Linux beta of Battle Chasers: Nightwar is finally coming https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/looks-like-a-linux-beta-of-battle-chasers-nightwar-is-finally-coming.11085
-
OBS Studio 21.0.1 released with Luajit/Python3 scripting support and plenty more
OBS Studio 21.0.1 [Official Site] is a pretty big release and it sounds really quite exciting too, with the possibilities that come with Luajit/Python3 scripting support.
OBS comes with a few script examples, like the clock I included below to show you:
-
Looks like first-person steampunk dungeon crawler 'Vaporum' is coming to Linux
The first-person steampunk dungeon crawler Vaporum [Official Site] is showing signs of being released for Linux and it looks great.
-
DECEIVER is a cyberpunk pre-apocalyptic philosophical shooter that's heading to Linux
DECEIVER [Official Site] is a cyberpunk pre-apocalyptic philosophical shooter with parkour and robotic drones that's come to Linux next year.
-
We Happy Few delayed again until 'Summer 2018', refunds will be possible
In the latest production update to We Happy Few [Official Site], the developers note it will have another delay from going April until 'Summer 2018'.
-
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Game Ports You'd Like In 2018
Feral Interactive is asking the community what Linux (and macOS) game ports you would like to see this year.
Feral just asked via Twitter what games you would enjoy seeing on your favorite platform.
-
Top Linux And Open Source Stories Of Year 2017
The year 2017 has been an eventful year for open source community with highs and lows throughout the year. Open source and Linux continue to dominate with their presence from the mobile phones to supercomputers. Let's quickly go through some of the major events in the year 2017.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
GNOME: Belated GUADEC Report, "Is GNOME Just Lazy?"
