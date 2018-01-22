Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

More on 'Complete and Utter Garbage' From Intel

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 23rd of January 2018 03:01:36 PM Filed under
Linux
Security
  • Linux Creator Calls Intel Meltdown, Spectre Patches 'Complete and Utter Garbage'
  • Linux creator slams Intel for crappy Meltdown/Spectre patches

    Intel’s had a (mostly) crappy start to the year, thanks to the revelation of Meltdown and Spectre, two major security flaws affecting a wide range of its processors that are present in hundreds of thousands of devices around the world. It’s working to release fixes for them, but Linux creator Linus Torvalds is not impressed by the company’s efforts.

  • ‘WTF is going on?!’ Linux creator attacks Intel as it retracts ‘garbage’ fix for critical bug

    Patches released by Intel Corp. to fix highly malicious Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities affecting its CPUs turned out to be faulty, the company admitted, urging customers to stop installing them until further notice.

    Earlier this month, security researchers at Google Project Zero disclosed that data processed by the majority of modern CPUs, be they desktop computers or smartphones, could be vulnerable to critical exploits they called ‘Spectre’ and ‘Meltdown.’ Tech companies reportedly had months to prepare, and since the public announcement of the vulnerabilities, Intel released at least three patches – before discovering that their fix led some PCs to reboot unexpectedly.

  • Spectre Patches, Snap, Happy Birthday LWN and More

    Are you using protection? Longtime kernel developer, Greg Kroah-Hartman, just posted a simple recipe for users to verify whether they are running a Spectre/Meltdown patched version of the Linux kernel.

  • Intel’s Spectre fixes are ‘complete and utter garbage,’ says Linux inventor

    Linux inventor Linus Torvalds has never been one for diplomacy. He previously said “fuck you” to Nvidia for not supporting Linux, and now Intel has angered him enough to generate some more expletives. In a message to the Linux kernel mailing list on the weekend, Torvalds has expressed his dismay at Intel’s security updates to protect against the major Spectre variant 2 CPU vulnerability. The industry has been scrambling to fix the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, and the variant 2 of Spectre has been particularly challenging.

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • X.Org Server 1.20 Gets Another XWayland Improvement: Prevents Overflowing
    There is yet another change for X.Org Server 1.20 that has now been in development for more than one year. The XWayland code within the xorg-server will now better safeguard against potentially overflowing the Wayland connection that could trigger the connection being aborted within the Wayland client library.
  • Etnaviv Working On Initial Bring-Up Of GC7000L/i.MX8M Graphics
    Prominent Etnaviv driver developer Lucas Stach for working on open-source, reverse-engineered Vivante graphics support has posted initial patches for the GC7000L support as found on the i.MX8M SoC. This bring-up is important especially with Purism hoping to use the i.MX8M for their Librem 5 smartphone and as part of that using the open-source Etnaviv graphics driver.
  • Tableau goes 'Hyper' on data ingestion & query
    Tableau 10.5 also introduces Tableau Server on Linux so that users can combine Tableau’s analytics platform with Linux’s enterprise capabilities. With identical end user functionality to Tableau on Windows, customers already using Linux in their IT environments can integrate Tableau Server into their processes and workflows.

GNOME: Belated GUADEC Report, "Is GNOME Just Lazy?"

  • Alberto Ruiz: GUADEC 2017: GNOME’s Renaissance
    This is a blog post I kept as a draft right after GUADEC to reflect on it and the GNOME project but failed to finish and publish until now. Forgive any outdated information though I think the post is mostly relevant still. I’m on my train back to London from Manchester, where I just spent 7 amazing days with my fellow GNOME community members. Props to the local team for an amazing organization, everything went smoothly and people seemed extremely pleased with the setup as far as I can tell and the venues seemed to have worked extremely well. I mostly want to reflect on a feeling that I have which is that GNOME seems to be experiencing a renaissance in the energy and focus of the community as well as the broader interest from other players.
  • EzeeLinux Show 18.5 | Is GNOME Just Lazy?
    GNOME is dropping Active Desktop, Ubuntu is holding back Nautilus and I have been writing a lot of scripts.

Red Hat Hires From Microsoft; Fedora 27 Release Party at Taipei

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6