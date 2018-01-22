More on 'Complete and Utter Garbage' From Intel
-
Linux Creator Calls Intel Meltdown, Spectre Patches 'Complete and Utter Garbage'
-
Linux creator slams Intel for crappy Meltdown/Spectre patches
Intel’s had a (mostly) crappy start to the year, thanks to the revelation of Meltdown and Spectre, two major security flaws affecting a wide range of its processors that are present in hundreds of thousands of devices around the world. It’s working to release fixes for them, but Linux creator Linus Torvalds is not impressed by the company’s efforts.
-
‘WTF is going on?!’ Linux creator attacks Intel as it retracts ‘garbage’ fix for critical bug
Patches released by Intel Corp. to fix highly malicious Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities affecting its CPUs turned out to be faulty, the company admitted, urging customers to stop installing them until further notice.
Earlier this month, security researchers at Google Project Zero disclosed that data processed by the majority of modern CPUs, be they desktop computers or smartphones, could be vulnerable to critical exploits they called ‘Spectre’ and ‘Meltdown.’ Tech companies reportedly had months to prepare, and since the public announcement of the vulnerabilities, Intel released at least three patches – before discovering that their fix led some PCs to reboot unexpectedly.
-
Spectre Patches, Snap, Happy Birthday LWN and More
Are you using protection? Longtime kernel developer, Greg Kroah-Hartman, just posted a simple recipe for users to verify whether they are running a Spectre/Meltdown patched version of the Linux kernel.
-
Intel’s Spectre fixes are ‘complete and utter garbage,’ says Linux inventor
Linux inventor Linus Torvalds has never been one for diplomacy. He previously said “fuck you” to Nvidia for not supporting Linux, and now Intel has angered him enough to generate some more expletives. In a message to the Linux kernel mailing list on the weekend, Torvalds has expressed his dismay at Intel’s security updates to protect against the major Spectre variant 2 CPU vulnerability. The industry has been scrambling to fix the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, and the variant 2 of Spectre has been particularly challenging.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 544 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
GNOME: Belated GUADEC Report, "Is GNOME Just Lazy?"
Red Hat Hires From Microsoft; Fedora 27 Release Party at Taipei
Recent comments
20 hours 47 min ago
2 days 22 hours ago
4 days 1 hour ago
4 days 23 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago