Hardkernel updates Odroid NAS platform
Hardkernel has launched a Linux-powered, open source $54 “Odroid-HC2” NAS platform with an SBC based on the octa-core Odroid-XU4 that features SATA III, plus a stackable metal frame to store a 2.5 inch HDD/SSD or 3.5-inch HDD.
The Odroid-HC2 Home Cloud 2 network attached storage (NAS) device updates a previously released Odroid-HC1, and similarly lets you share and stream multimedia files to mobile and desktop devices with support for multiple users. Compared to the HC1, the HC2 has a larger, stackable metal frame, and adds support for 3.5-inch HDDs in addition to 2.5-inch HDD/SSDs. The 197 x 115 x 42mm case supports storage of up to a height of 27mm, up from 15mm.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 504 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla Firefox 58
LibreOffice 6.0 Will Launch with Many Design Improvements, Use Elementary Icons
The major LibreOffice 6.0 release is coming next week, and The Document Foundation's Mike Saunders talked with members of the community to get their perspectives on LibreOffice's new design. While it won't bring a massive redesign, as most users may have expected, LibreOffice 6.0 will include a few noteworthy design changes, including new table styles, new gradients, updated motif/splash screen, improved Notebookbars, menu and toolbar improvements, and the Elementary icons.
Linux Foundation introduces the LF Networking Fund, harmonizes open source, open standards
The Linux Foundation is taking the first step to bring some commonality across its myriad network efforts by creating the LF Networking Fund (LFN). By creating a combined administrative structure, Linux Foundation said LFN will provide a platform for cross-project collaboration. LFN will form the foundation for collaboration across the network stack: the data plane into the control plane, to orchestration, automation and testing.
Openwashing Surveillance
Recent comments
1 hour 39 min ago
23 hours 52 sec ago
3 days 40 min ago
4 days 3 hours ago
5 days 1 hour ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago