Qt 5.9.4 Released
I am pleased to inform that Qt 5.9.4 is released today. As a patch release Qt 5.9.4 does not add any new functionality, but provides many bug fixes and other improvements.
Compared to Qt 5.9.3, the new Qt 5.9.4 contains nearly 200 bug fixes and in total more than 500 changes since Qt 5.9.3. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.9.4.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 475 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top Linux And Open Source Stories Of Year 2017
The year 2017 has been an eventful year for open source community with highs and lows throughout the year. Open source and Linux continue to dominate with their presence from the mobile phones to supercomputers. Let's quickly go through some of the major events in the year 2017.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
GNOME: Belated GUADEC Report, "Is GNOME Just Lazy?"
Recent comments
20 hours 51 min ago
2 days 22 hours ago
4 days 1 hour ago
4 days 23 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago