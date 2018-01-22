Android Leftovers
-
Carrier-specific Pixel 2, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X Android 8.1 builds now rolling out
-
Wine 3.0 arrives on Android to let you run Windows apps on your phone
-
Acer's Spin 11 hybrid Chromebook supports Android apps
-
Sega's Sonic apps for Android are leaking user data to dodgy servers
-
Skygofree: More Android malware malarkey
-
5 great Microsoft Android games with Xbox Live integration
-
Free Wine for Android users
-
Android Security Bulletin January 2018: What you need to know
-
Want to secure yourself from Android malware? Try F-Droid App Store
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 478 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top Linux And Open Source Stories Of Year 2017
The year 2017 has been an eventful year for open source community with highs and lows throughout the year. Open source and Linux continue to dominate with their presence from the mobile phones to supercomputers. Let's quickly go through some of the major events in the year 2017.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
GNOME: Belated GUADEC Report, "Is GNOME Just Lazy?"
Recent comments
20 hours 51 min ago
2 days 22 hours ago
4 days 1 hour ago
4 days 23 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago