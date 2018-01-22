Security: Intel, Norton, Bug Bounty, Defacements, OnePlus, ICO
-
Intel asks customers to halt patching for chip bug, citing flaw
Intel Corp (INTC.O) said on Monday that patches it released to address two high-profile security vulnerabilities in its chips are faulty, advising customers, computer makers and cloud providers to stop installing them.
Intel Executive Vice President Navin Shenoy disclosed the problem in a statement on the chipmaker's website, saying that patches released after months of development caused computers to reboot more often than normal and other "unpredictable" behavior. (intel.ly/2DsL9qz)
“I apologize for any disruption this change in guidance may cause,” Shenoy said. “I assure you we are working around the clock to ensure we are addressing these issues.”
-
Hackers stole $172 billion from people in 2017
As many as 978 million people in 20 countries lost money to cybercrime last year, according to a new report by security firm Norton.
-
Bug Bounty Hackers Make More Money Than Average Salaries, Report Finds
-
Analysis of 13 Million Website Defacements Reveals Common Trends
-
It’s Time to Stop Buying Phones from OnePlus
OnePlus hasn’t been making Android phones for a very long time, but over its four years in existence it has made numerous screw ups. This all finally led up to last week’s massive credit card breach. It’s time we stop trusting a company with such clearly low standards.
-
The ICO craze is making cybercriminals rich, too
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 484 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top Linux And Open Source Stories Of Year 2017
The year 2017 has been an eventful year for open source community with highs and lows throughout the year. Open source and Linux continue to dominate with their presence from the mobile phones to supercomputers. Let's quickly go through some of the major events in the year 2017.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
GNOME: Belated GUADEC Report, "Is GNOME Just Lazy?"
Recent comments
20 hours 51 min ago
2 days 22 hours ago
4 days 1 hour ago
4 days 23 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago