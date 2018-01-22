Quick Look at Notebookbar on LibreOffice 6.0 and Pattern Choices
-
Quick Look at Notebookbar on LibreOffice 6.0
This is a short preview of how Notebookbar will look like on LibreOffice 6.0. Notebookbar is a new toolbar appearance on LibreOffice since version 5.3 that look similar to Microsoft Office 2007 Ribbon Toolbar. It's tabbed, column based, and categorized. We can use Notebookbar on Writer, Calc, and Impress already. It's still a experimental feature for now, so it's not recommended for production use. However, it's already good looking at LibreOffice 6.0 and we need to see more. I show here screenshots of Writer's Notebookbar from all tabs with some commentary.
-
LibreOffice bitmap pattern
Do you like to use nice bitmap pattern in LibreOffice for area fill. So if you draw a rectangular, a start, … whatever you can use this bitmaps.
With the help of designers from openclipart, pixabay, publicdomainpictures, … I made 42 seamless area bitmap pattern but only 50% are needed. So which one do you like which one can be dropped.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 479 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top Linux And Open Source Stories Of Year 2017
The year 2017 has been an eventful year for open source community with highs and lows throughout the year. Open source and Linux continue to dominate with their presence from the mobile phones to supercomputers. Let's quickly go through some of the major events in the year 2017.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
GNOME: Belated GUADEC Report, "Is GNOME Just Lazy?"
Recent comments
20 hours 51 min ago
2 days 22 hours ago
4 days 1 hour ago
4 days 23 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago