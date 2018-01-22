Red Hat Hires From Microsoft; Fedora 27 Release Party at Taipei
Welcoming Kirsten Kliphouse to Red Hat [Ed: Red Hat has become a totally lost cause. It's continuing to pick Microsoft staff for top roles.]
We are thrilled to announce that Kirsten Kliphouse has joined Red Hat as senior vice president and general manager of North America Commercial Sales, succeeding Rick Akie, who is retiring from Red Hat in 2018 after serving several years in that capacity. Red Hat extends its thanks to Rick for his years of service and for his work to build a world-class team.
She left Microsoft as corporate vice president of the company’s worldwide Customer Support and Professional Services organization, but she previously served as vice president of Enterprise Software Sales and Consulting and general manager of the company’s OEM business.
Fedora 27 Release Party at Taipei
Fedora 27 was released on Nov 14, 2017. It contained many latest development results from free and open source community at the time.
The Ambassadors in Taiwan, Freedomknight (陳貴鑫) and zerng07 (Cheng-Chia Tseng), hosted “Fedora 27 Release Party at Taipei” event for the community to share the joy of 27 release on Dec 9, 2017. The main theme on the event is to let more and more people know Fedora Project and get involved. The location was at MozTW space, a space of Mozilla Taiwan community, in Taipei.
