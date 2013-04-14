Media Covers WINE Running on Android
Wine 3.0 released, lets you run Windows apps on Android smartphones
Wine 3.0, which is a compatibility layer for Linux-based systems has been released. The version brings the ability to run Windows apps on your Android device. Until now, Wine allows users to run Windows apps on Linux and other Unix-like OS.
Running Windows apps on Android is slowly getting there
Our smartphones are getting so powerful that they’re being used for sometimes crazy things, like bitcoin mining or running as a desktop. How about running a desktop? Been there, done that, at least as far as Linux is concerned. But running Windows programs on Android, without tricks like remote desktops or virtual machines, is a different thing entirely. It could, however, be close to becoming reality thanks to the latest WINE 3.0 release, which paves the way for running Windows win32 programs on Android almost natively.
Linux Windows emulator Wine now available on Android
Wine, the Windows emulator that (typically) runs on Linux is coming to Android.
The open-source compatibility layer has been a mainstay of Linux since 1993, enabling users to deploy applications built for Microsoft's ubiquitous operating system without having to install the OS itself - notwithstanding
The newly-released Wine 3.0 includes graphics drivers that extend this functionality to Android.
Security Leftovers
Tails 3.5 Anonymous OS Released to Mitigate Spectre Vulnerability for AMD CPUs
Tails, the open-source Linux-based operating system designed to protect user's privacy while surfing the Internet, also known as Anonymous OS, was updated today to version 3.5. Coming only two weeks after the Tails 3.4 release, which included patches for the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities publicly disclosed earlier this month, today's Tails 3.5 update is here to bump the Linux kernel to version 4.14.13 and include the microcode firmware for AMD CPUs to mitigate the Spectre flaw.
Graphics: Freedreno, Gallium3D, AMDGPU, RadeonSI, Mesa
Using Dual 4K Monitors Stacked With GNOME
The setup for my main production system that is still on Fedora Workstation 26 with GNOME Shell 3.24.3 has been working out fine. The two displays are the ASUS MG28UQ monitors that work out well on their own and do work with AMDGPU FreeSync on Linux. A GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is enough to power the dual 3840 x 2160 displays for desktop tasks mostly limited to many terminals, Firefox, Chrome, Thunderbird, and other GNOME desktop applications. Certainly that lower-end Pascal GPU isn't fast enough for 4K gaming, but it's not like I have the time for any gaming and for a purely desktop system it's working out fine paired with the 387.34 proprietary driver on Fedora 26 paired with Linux 4.14.
