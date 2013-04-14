Mozilla Firefox 58
Latest Firefox Quantum release available with faster, always-on privacy with opt-in Tracking Protection and new features
We accept things in the online world that we wouldn’t accept in the physical one. For instance, how would you feel if you popped your head in a store and that store now had the ability to keep sending you flyers even if you didn’t buy anything? Online, we often visit sites that track us, but it isn’t clear when this is happening or how the information is being used. Adding insult to injury, this often invisible tracking actually slows down web pages.
Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations
Mozilla has set free Firefox 58.0 today as their latest "Firefox Quantum" release that continues work on being a performant web browser.
Firefox Quantum 58 builds on performance gains, improves screenshots tool
Mozilla is rolling out Firefox Quantum 58.0 for desktop, along with Firefox for Android 58.0. It arrives over two months after the landmark release of Firefox Quantum 57.0.
The latest build focuses on performance and security, while an update to Firefox’s user profile feature means it’s no longer backwards compatible with previous versions. Android users also gain the ability to pin favorite websites to their home screen for use like native apps.
Firefox 58 Released for Linux, Mac, and Windows
The Mozilla Foundation has made Firefox 58 files available for download on its official FTP servers. An official announcement will be made later today when the organization will also release the final changelog.
Browse without baggage in Firefox: Set Tracking Protection to always on
We just can’t stop making Firefox faster — and with our most recent release, we also made it easier for you to control how much you’re tracked.
Firefox 58: The Quantum Era Continues
2017 was a big year for Mozilla, culminating in the release of Firefox Quantum, a massive multi-year re-tooling of the browser focused on speed, and laying the groundwork for the years to come. In 2018, we’ll build on that incredible foundation, and in that spirit our next several releases will continue to bear the Quantum moniker. Let’s take a look at some of the new goodies that Firefox 58 brings.
