Games: Feral Interactive, Iconoclasts, Godot, SteamOS
Which Game Do You Most Want on Linux This Year? Feral Interactive Wants to Know…
Feral Interactive is the company behind a stack of well-known Linux game ports and now they're asking which game you most want to see released on Linux.
Become a mechanic and save the world in Iconoclasts, now on Linux
It's not often I enjoy a game as thoroughly as Iconoclasts, there's so much about it to love it's something I will remember for a long time.
Disclosure: Key provided by the developer and GOG. Also, GOG links are affiliate links.
Iconoclasts took a long time to make, the developer said it took seven years of full time development to make it happen, the end result is something quite remarkable. A game that would have fit rather nicely on the classic Sega Mega Drive, yet it feels fresh, fun and absolutely full of life.
Open source game engine 'Godot Engine' has a second 3.0 release candidate
Godot Engine [Official Site] is nearly ready to level up with the big 3.0 release, they've put out a second release candidate for testing.
Dev snapshot: Godot 3.0 RC 2
The final release of Godot 3.0 is getting closer and closer! We had a first Release Candidate (RC) last week, quite stable already but with some remaining blockers and late regressions.
After a week of bugfixing with a tight control of what gets merged and what must wait for the 3.1 development cycle, we should now have a pretty good RC 2.
Valve Releases Big SteamOS Update with Linux Kernel 4.14, New Nvidia/AMD Drivers
Valve released today a new stable update of its Debian-based SteamOS gaming operating system that brings a new kernel version, new Nvidia and AMD drivers, and lots of up-to-date components.
SteamOS 2.148 is now the newest stable release of the Linux-based operating system that ships pre-installed on Steam Machines. While it remains based on the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system series, SteamOS 2.148 is powered by the latest Linux 4.14.13 kernel, which includes patches for Spectre and Meltdown flaws.
Additionally, SteamOS 2.148 includes new Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers. It uses the Nvidia 387.22 proprietary graphics driver for Nvidia GPUs, as well as the open-source Mesa 17.2.4 graphics stack for AMD Radeon and Intel GPUs. Other than that, the update comes with better upgrade support.
Security Leftovers
Tails 3.5 Anonymous OS Released to Mitigate Spectre Vulnerability for AMD CPUs
Tails, the open-source Linux-based operating system designed to protect user's privacy while surfing the Internet, also known as Anonymous OS, was updated today to version 3.5. Coming only two weeks after the Tails 3.4 release, which included patches for the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities publicly disclosed earlier this month, today's Tails 3.5 update is here to bump the Linux kernel to version 4.14.13 and include the microcode firmware for AMD CPUs to mitigate the Spectre flaw.
Graphics: Freedreno, Gallium3D, AMDGPU, RadeonSI, Mesa
Using Dual 4K Monitors Stacked With GNOME
The setup for my main production system that is still on Fedora Workstation 26 with GNOME Shell 3.24.3 has been working out fine. The two displays are the ASUS MG28UQ monitors that work out well on their own and do work with AMDGPU FreeSync on Linux. A GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is enough to power the dual 3840 x 2160 displays for desktop tasks mostly limited to many terminals, Firefox, Chrome, Thunderbird, and other GNOME desktop applications. Certainly that lower-end Pascal GPU isn't fast enough for 4K gaming, but it's not like I have the time for any gaming and for a purely desktop system it's working out fine paired with the 387.34 proprietary driver on Fedora 26 paired with Linux 4.14.
