Graphics: Freedreno, Gallium3D, AMDGPU, RadeonSI, Mesa
-
Code Aurora Working On Adreno 6xx Support For Freedreno
The Qualcomm-aligned Code Aurora is working on supporting the latest-generation Adreno A6xx graphics hardware with the open-source Freedreno+MSM driver stack.
-
Work Revised On Adding SPIR-V Support To Clover Gallium3D
Last May we reported on a Nouveau developer adding SPIR-V support to Gallium3D's OpenCL state tracker. Finally the better part of one year later, Pierre Moreau is ready with the second version of these patches to accept this IR associated with Vulkan / OpenCL 2.1+ within Clover.
-
Trying Out DRM-Next For Linux 4.16 With AMDGPU On Polaris & Vega
I have spent some time this weekend trying out the DRM-Next code slated for inclusion in Linux 4.16 when its merge window opens next week. The DRM-Next state of the AMDGPU driver appears to be in good shape, at least for the RX 580 and RX Vega cards used for my initial testing.
-
RadeonSI NIR Back-End Picks Up Support For More OpenGL Extensions
It was just a few days ago that Valve Linux developer Timothy Arceri enabled GLSL 4.50 support for RadeonSI's NIR back-end after previously taking care of tessellation shaders and other requirements. Now he has taken to implementing some other extensions in RadeonSI's NIR code-path.
-
mesa 18.0-0-rc1
The first release candidate for Mesa 18.0.0 is now available.
The plan is to have one release candidate every Friday, until the anticipated
final release on 9th February 2018.
The expectation is that the 17.3 branch will remain alive with bi-weekly
releases until the 18.0.1 release.
NOTE: Building the SWR with LLVM 3.9 is currently not possible. Please use
newer LLVM version until the issue is resolved.
Here are the people which helped shape the current release.
-
Mesa 18.0 Now Under Feature Freeze With 18.0-RC1 Premiere
Feature development on Mesa 18.0 has now ended with the release today of 18.0-RC1 following the code-base being branched.
Emil Velikov of Collabora just announced the availability of Mesa 18.0-RC1. As usual, he's planning on weekly release candidates until the 18.0.0 stable release is ready to ship. Velikov tentatively expects to ship Mesa 18.0.0 around 9 February, but as we know from past releases, it might end up slipping by some days.
-
Security Leftovers
Tails 3.5 Anonymous OS Released to Mitigate Spectre Vulnerability for AMD CPUs
Tails, the open-source Linux-based operating system designed to protect user's privacy while surfing the Internet, also known as Anonymous OS, was updated today to version 3.5. Coming only two weeks after the Tails 3.4 release, which included patches for the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities publicly disclosed earlier this month, today's Tails 3.5 update is here to bump the Linux kernel to version 4.14.13 and include the microcode firmware for AMD CPUs to mitigate the Spectre flaw.
Using Dual 4K Monitors Stacked With GNOME
The setup for my main production system that is still on Fedora Workstation 26 with GNOME Shell 3.24.3 has been working out fine. The two displays are the ASUS MG28UQ monitors that work out well on their own and do work with AMDGPU FreeSync on Linux. A GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is enough to power the dual 3840 x 2160 displays for desktop tasks mostly limited to many terminals, Firefox, Chrome, Thunderbird, and other GNOME desktop applications. Certainly that lower-end Pascal GPU isn't fast enough for 4K gaming, but it's not like I have the time for any gaming and for a purely desktop system it's working out fine paired with the 387.34 proprietary driver on Fedora 26 paired with Linux 4.14.
