Off and On Again: The story of KDE Plasma's desktop icons; 5.12 improvements

Wednesday 24th of January 2018 04:22:47 PM
KDE

Recent news in the Linux desktop community recall an interesting time in Plasma's history: Release 4.1 in 2008, Plasma's second release ever, that time we (in)famously abandoned desktop icons (sneak preview: they came back).

Of course we never really abandoned them. Instead, in 4.1 we initially debuted the Folder View technology, which powers most of the ways to browse file locations on a Plasma desktop. Folder View gives you folder widgets on the desktop, folder popups on your panels - and yes, desktop icons, which always remained a supported option. An option we, crucially, did decide to tick default-off at the time. Instead we chose to place a folder widget on the default desktop, in part to reinforce the then-new widget-oriented ways of doing things in Plasma, things older KDE desktops just couldn't do.

Also: KDE Plasma Remains Committed To Supporting Icons On The Desktop

More in Tux Machines

LimeSDR Mini/RPi Zero mashup may be world’s smallest DVB transmitter

Lime Microsystems anounced an open source prototype hack that combines a LimeSDR Mini board, a Raspberry Pi Zero, and a PiCam, and is billed as one of the world’s smallest DVB transmitters. Lime Microsystems is promoting an open source prototype developed by Evariste Okcestbon that it speculates is the world’s smallest DVB (digital video broadcasting) transmitter. A YouTube demo video (see farther below) demonstrates the hardware/software hack, which streams video from a 65 x 30mm Raspberry Pi Zero equipped with the official Raspberry Pi Camera (PiCam) to the 69 x 31mm LimeSDR Mini board via USB. Read more

Victory for libre networks: ActivityPub is now a W3C recommended standard

I'm happy to announce that after three years of standardization work in the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) Social Working Group, ActivityPub has finally been made an official W3C recommended standard. Hooray! ActivityPub is a protocol for building decentralized social networking applications. It provides both a server-to-server protocol (i.e. federation) and a client-to-server protocol (for desktop and mobile applications to connect to your server). You can use the server-to-server protocol or the client-to-server protocol on their own, but one nice feature is that the designs for both are very similar. Chances are, if you've implemented support for one, you can get support for the other with very little extra effort! We've worked hard to make ActivityPub easy to understand. If this is your first time reading about it, I recommend diving into the overview. Read more

Librem 5 Phone Progress Report – A Design Team Assembles

We have spent the last two months building our design team for the Librem 5 Phone project. We have been studying the current state of mobile design within the free software community as well as large companies that have shown success in mobile. We have been in the planning phases of development attempting to produce an ethically designed device and now that we have a working prototype we have shifted to the process of designing User Interfaces (UI) and User eXperience (UX) for the Librem 5. Read more Also: Dark Caracal: State-Sponsored Spyware for Rent

Openwashing: Spying, IKEA, Toads and Wharton

  • Facebook Open-sources ‘Detectron’ Computer Vision Algorithm for AR Research
  • IKEA’s New ‘Open Source’ Sofa Is Designed to Be Hacked
    British designer Tom Dixon’s portfolio is an eclectic one, including everything from high-concept paperweights to masculine scented candles. But his recent collaboration with Swedish furniture retailer IKEA might be one of his most fascinating: the design of a modular sofa with seemingly endless combinations and configurations.
  • Quest Updates Toad Open Source Database Tools [Ed: ECT in the domain "Linux Insider" promotes proprietary software (which it describes wrongly). Marketing as 'news'.]
    Quest Software on Monday announced a series of updates to its Toad open source database software applications, including new versions of its Toad Edge, Toad Data Point and Toad Intelligence Central products. After launching the first version of Toad Edge last summer, the company began seeing an uptick in downloads of freeware that supported MySQL on its Toad World community site. It also received requests to support MariaDB and Postgres, according to Julie Hyman, senior product manager at Quest. "The customers are now champing at the bit for support of those additional platforms and we are delivering," she told LinuxInsider. The company began supporting MariaDB last month. It will provide support for Postgres with a Toad World preview release in February and commercial availability by April or May.
  • The Emperor Has No Clothes: Recasting Leadership In The Open-Source Era
    Rajeev Peshawaria discusses his new book: Open Source Leadership: Reinventing Management When There’s No More Business as Usual.

