The Linux Foundation Networking Fund (LFN)
Linux Foundation seeks to bring rhyme and reason to open-source networking projects
Open source is transforming networking. Ever since OpenFlow appeared in 2011 and showed that we could use software to improve networking, open-source software, and not hardware, has blazed the future of networking. There was only one problem. There are far, far too many open-source networking projects. The Linux Foundation, home to nine of the 10 largest open-source networking projects, has decided enough is enough. These communities have come together to form the LF Networking Fund (LFN) for cross-project collaboration.
Linux Foundation Creates New Umbrella LF Networking Fund for Open-Source Networking Projects
The Linux Foundation announced a broad restructuring effort for its networking projects on Jan. 23 that will see a new grouping known as the LF Networking Fund (LFN) emerge as the top-level organization.
Linux Foundation Combines 6 Networking Projects Into 1
Six Linux Foundation open source networking projects are combining into one new project known as the LF Networking Fund (LFN). The six initial projects are ONAP, OPNFV, OpenDaylight, FD.io, PDNA, and SNAS.
Arpit Joshipura will serve as executive director of LFN for the Linux Foundation. Joshipura’s previous title had been general manager of networking and orchestration at the Linux Foundation. “We are going horizontal,” said Joshipura. “I will be driving the general business management of LFN.”
Samsung Joins Linux Foundation Networking Fund as Platinum Member
Samsung Electronics announced today that it has become a Platinum Member of the Linux Foundation Networking Fund.
The Linux Foundation Networking Fund (LFN) is a new entity that integrates the governance of participating projects in order to enhance operational excellence, simplify member engagement, and increase collaboration across open source networking projects and standards bodies.
