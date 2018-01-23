LimeSDR Mini/RPi Zero mashup may be world’s smallest DVB transmitter Lime Microsystems anounced an open source prototype hack that combines a LimeSDR Mini board, a Raspberry Pi Zero, and a PiCam, and is billed as one of the world’s smallest DVB transmitters. Lime Microsystems is promoting an open source prototype developed by Evariste Okcestbon that it speculates is the world’s smallest DVB (digital video broadcasting) transmitter. A YouTube demo video (see farther below) demonstrates the hardware/software hack, which streams video from a 65 x 30mm Raspberry Pi Zero equipped with the official Raspberry Pi Camera (PiCam) to the 69 x 31mm LimeSDR Mini board via USB.

Victory for libre networks: ActivityPub is now a W3C recommended standard I'm happy to announce that after three years of standardization work in the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) Social Working Group, ActivityPub has finally been made an official W3C recommended standard. Hooray! ActivityPub is a protocol for building decentralized social networking applications. It provides both a server-to-server protocol (i.e. federation) and a client-to-server protocol (for desktop and mobile applications to connect to your server). You can use the server-to-server protocol or the client-to-server protocol on their own, but one nice feature is that the designs for both are very similar. Chances are, if you've implemented support for one, you can get support for the other with very little extra effort! We've worked hard to make ActivityPub easy to understand. If this is your first time reading about it, I recommend diving into the overview.