Linux Kernel, Linux Foundation, Graphics and DRM Protectable Memory "Pmalloc" Support For The Linux Kernel Updated Again It's been a while since last hearing of Huawei's efforts around protectable memory support for the Linux kernel that seems to provide safe read-only protection for dynamically allocated data. The eleventh version of these "pmalloc" patches are now available. Igor Stoppa sent out "v11" of these patches implementing protectable memory support for the Linux kernel. Memory marked as protected via pmalloc is forever read-only and can never be made read/write again as part of its design but can be released.

The Linux Foundation creates horizontal umbrella for key open source projects Hot on the heels of Verizon’s joining the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), a membership it shares with arch-rival AT&T, the Linux Foundation has announced the details of a major shift in the way its telecoms-related open source projects are to be organised. It’s combining six major open source projects under a ‘horizontal umbrella’, with more to follow. The foundation is looking to gently narrow what many critics say is an over-crowded field of open-sourcery, to create a set of core Linux Foundation open source projects which, by implication, should form the basis of SDN/NFV and telcos’ technical transformation.

Intel's Latest Icelake Patches Let The Display Light-Up Posted a short time ago were 17 patches for the Intel DRM kernel driver to allow for basic display initialization, albeit at this time these patches are incomplete. These latest patches can be found on intel-gfx.

LunarG Rolls Out Vulkan "DevSim" Device Simulator LunarG has rolled out their "DevSim" device simulator for Vulkan so developers can easily test their applications/games in varying configurations without actually changing out the underlying Vulkan driver or graphics processor.

LunarG releases 'DevSim' a tool for developers to test their Vulkan API implementation in various configurations LunarG has now officially rolled out 'DevSim', a rather fancy tool for developers to test their Vulkan games and applications against many different configurations.

diff -u: in-Kernel DRM Support Recently there's been an effort to add support for digital rights management (DRM) into the Linux kernel. The goal of DRM is to prevent users from making copies of music, video and other media that they watch on their own computers, but it also poses fundamental questions about the nature and fate of general-purpose computers.

Software: COPR, Cockpit, Curl, Taskcluster, MKVToolNix 4 cool new projects to try in COPR for January COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software. Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.

Cockpit 160 Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 160.

Cheers for curl 7.58.0 curl 7.58.0 is the 172nd curl release and it contains, among other things, 82 bug fixes thanks to 54 contributors (22 new). All this done with 131 commits in 56 days.

Time’s up to shut up and sign up for curl up We have just opened up the registration site for curl up 2018, the annual curl developers meeting that this year takes place in Stockholm, Sweden, over the weekend April 14-15. There’s a limited number of seats available, so if you want to join in the fun it might be a good idea to decide early on.

Taskcluster To Date Taskcluster has always been open source: all of our code is on Github, and we get lots of contributions to the various repositories. Some of our libraries and other packages have seen some use outside of a Taskcluster context, too.

MKVToolNix 20.0 Open-Source MKV Manipulator Released with Important Changes MKVToolNix developer Moritz Bunkus released a major version of his open-source and cross-platform MKV (Matroska) manipulation utility for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms. MKVToolNix 20.0 is an important release that comes with major changes at code and functionality end. These include the removal of numerous deprecated functions, implementation of the cmark library as a new requirement for package maintainers, and the complete rewrite of mkvinfo’s internals.