Mozilla: "Quantum", Pocket, Thunderbird Hire

Thursday 25th of January 2018 06:00:28 AM
Moz/FF
  • Mozilla Firefox 58 "Quantum" Web Browser Is Now Available for Ubuntu Linux Users

    Canonical announced today that the recently released Mozilla Firefox 58.0 web browser is now available for download from the software repositories of all supported Ubuntu Linux releases.

    Mozilla officially launched the Firefox 58.0 "Quantum" web browser the other day, on January 23, 2018, bringing numerous improvements and new features like a two-tiered compiler and streaming compilation support to make WebAssembly even faster, WebVR support for Mac OS X users, and support for credit card info in the autofill feature.

  • Update on Pocket and Firefox Integration

    When Mozilla and Pocket joined forces less than a year ago, we said that together we will work to provide people everywhere with the tools to discover and access high-quality web content across platforms and silos, for a safer, empowered, independent online experience.

  • Rolling up our sleeves

    Yet, as I said in my last post, I don’t think all is lost for the open internet, as headlines the headlines might suggest. The internet remains a place of joy, opportunity and empowerment for many. I want to make sure it stays that way — that we don’t end up with a divide between slow, ad-laden, compromised internet for most people, and fast, private, secure internet for those who can pay for it.

  • We’re Hiring a Developer to Work on Thunderbird Full-Time!

    The Thunderbird Project is hiring for a software engineer! We’re looking for an amazing developer to come on board to help make Thunderbird the best Email client on the planet! If you are interested you can apply via the link below, following the job description.

GNOME: Mutter and Engagements

  • GNOME's Mutter Now Supports GBM With Modifiers - Allowing Tiling & Compression
    Landing today in GNOME's Mutter Git tree are some longstanding patches by Collabora's Daniel Stone for supporting the Generic Buffer Manager (GBM) with buffer modifiers for DRM. By Mutter supporting buffer modifiers when its serving as a Wayland compositor, it can now support tiling and compression of scanout surfaces when passing to the DRM drivers via Mesa's GBM.
  • Meet Øyvind Kolås, GEGL maintainer extraordinaire
    Last month, we had the pleasure of interviewing Øyvind Kolås, aka “pippin,” about his work on GEGL — a fundamental technology enabling GIMP and GNOME Photos.
  • Meet Shobha Tyagi from GNOME.Asia Summit 2016
    Shobha’s history with GNOME began when she participated in the Outreach Program for Women (OPW) internship in December 2013, with GNOME as her mentoring organization. She attended her first GUADEC in 2014 while she was an OPW intern, and met Emily Chen, who introduced her to the GNOME.Asia Summit. Passionate about helping to spread GNOME throughout Asia, Shobha was resolute to rise to the challenge of bringing GNOME.Asia Summit to her home in Delhi, India. Fast-forward two years, Shobha is proudly leading the local organizing team of GNOME.Asia, which is ready to lift its curtain in Delhi, on April 21, 2016.

KDE: Bounties, Kubuntu 17.10 Guide, KDAB and Qt

  • KDE Contributors: Your work matters to people
    [We made someone very happy] This feature was implemented by one of our newer contributors, Andreas Krutzler, who’s already making a name for himself with some high-quality work on Dolphin. Great Job, Andreas! Sometimes our labors can seem a bit abstract, but as the above screenshot shows, it makes a difference. Our software gets used every day by millions of real people with real needs, frustrations, challenges, and triumphs.
  • Kubuntu 17.10 Guide for Newbie Part 2
  • Discover makes your app look gooooood
    A common user complaint about Discover has been that the design could use some improvement. We set out to remedy this in the soon-approaching release of Plasma 5.12, with the aid of KDE’s Visual Design Group. VDG members came up with endless ideas and mockups, and we spent weeks discussing things and iterating on the design. I wanted to share the evolution of a single view in Discover: the application page.
  • KDAB at Embedded World 2018
    See for yourself our spectacular demos showing our work in Qt, C++ and Qt 3D, including some of KDAB’s best known tools, GammaRay, Hotspot and Clazy, developed to enhance efficiency in our client projects, and Qt Automotive Suite – taking the hassle out of developing for automotive, using Qt.
  • Qt in Visual Studio: A New Approach Based on MSBuild

Linux Kernel, Linux Foundation, Graphics and DRM

  • Protectable Memory "Pmalloc" Support For The Linux Kernel Updated Again
    It's been a while since last hearing of Huawei's efforts around protectable memory support for the Linux kernel that seems to provide safe read-only protection for dynamically allocated data. The eleventh version of these "pmalloc" patches are now available. Igor Stoppa sent out "v11" of these patches implementing protectable memory support for the Linux kernel. Memory marked as protected via pmalloc is forever read-only and can never be made read/write again as part of its design but can be released.
  • The Linux Foundation creates horizontal umbrella for key open source projects
    Hot on the heels of Verizon’s joining the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), a membership it shares with arch-rival AT&T, the Linux Foundation has announced the details of a major shift in the way its telecoms-related open source projects are to be organised. It’s combining six major open source projects under a ‘horizontal umbrella’, with more to follow. The foundation is looking to gently narrow what many critics say is an over-crowded field of open-sourcery, to create a set of core Linux Foundation open source projects which, by implication, should form the basis of SDN/NFV and telcos’ technical transformation.
  • Intel's Latest Icelake Patches Let The Display Light-Up
    Posted a short time ago were 17 patches for the Intel DRM kernel driver to allow for basic display initialization, albeit at this time these patches are incomplete. These latest patches can be found on intel-gfx.
  • LunarG Rolls Out Vulkan "DevSim" Device Simulator
    LunarG has rolled out their "DevSim" device simulator for Vulkan so developers can easily test their applications/games in varying configurations without actually changing out the underlying Vulkan driver or graphics processor.
  • LunarG releases 'DevSim' a tool for developers to test their Vulkan API implementation in various configurations
    LunarG has now officially rolled out 'DevSim', a rather fancy tool for developers to test their Vulkan games and applications against many different configurations.
  • diff -u: in-Kernel DRM Support
    Recently there's been an effort to add support for digital rights management (DRM) into the Linux kernel. The goal of DRM is to prevent users from making copies of music, video and other media that they watch on their own computers, but it also poses fundamental questions about the nature and fate of general-purpose computers.

Software: COPR, Cockpit, Curl, Taskcluster, MKVToolNix

  • 4 cool new projects to try in COPR for January
    COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software. Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.
  • Cockpit 160
    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 160.
  • Cheers for curl 7.58.0
    curl 7.58.0 is the 172nd curl release and it contains, among other things, 82 bug fixes thanks to 54 contributors (22 new). All this done with 131 commits in 56 days.
  • Time’s up to shut up and sign up for curl up
    We have just opened up the registration site for curl up 2018, the annual curl developers meeting that this year takes place in Stockholm, Sweden, over the weekend April 14-15. There’s a limited number of seats available, so if you want to join in the fun it might be a good idea to decide early on.
  • Taskcluster To Date
    Taskcluster has always been open source: all of our code is on Github, and we get lots of contributions to the various repositories. Some of our libraries and other packages have seen some use outside of a Taskcluster context, too.
  • MKVToolNix 20.0 Open-Source MKV Manipulator Released with Important Changes
    MKVToolNix developer Moritz Bunkus released a major version of his open-source and cross-platform MKV (Matroska) manipulation utility for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms. MKVToolNix 20.0 is an important release that comes with major changes at code and functionality end. These include the removal of numerous deprecated functions, implementation of the cmark library as a new requirement for package maintainers, and the complete rewrite of mkvinfo’s internals.

