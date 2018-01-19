Browsers: Firefox on Amazon, Firefox 59, and New Chrome
-
Get Firefox on your Amazon Fire TV, now with Turbo Mode
Amazon Fire TV users! Here at Mozilla, we believe you should have the ability to watch what you want or view the web how you want. Firefox for Fire TV, our browser for discovering and watching web video on TV, is here on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV stick. You can launch popular video websites, like YouTube or Vimeo, load any website address and search the web for videos to play full screen on your TV, all from the comfort of your couch.
-
Firefox 59 Might Ship With Working Wayland Support
Besides Firefox 59 being the release doing away with GTK2 support, this next Mozilla web-browser release might be the one to achieve working native Wayland support.
For seven years there has been Bug 635134 for tracking a Firefox Wayland port so the web-browser would play nicely on this next-gen alternative to the X.Org Server.
-
Google Chrome 64 Rolls Out to Desktops with Meltdown and Spectre Patches
Google has promoted its Chrome 64 web browser to the stable channel today for Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms, finally bringing the patches for the Meltdown and Spectre timing attacks.
Chrome 64 has been in beta phase for the past six weeks, though it's been in development since the end of October 2017. It's the first release of the web browser to ship with security fixes to address the Meltdown and Spectre timing attacks. Google has detailed these patches earlier this month.
-
Google Chrome 64 is rolling out to Windows, Mac and Linux
Google has started to roll out the latest version of its browser, Chrome 64, to Windows, Mac and Linux devices. The update will arrive to users throughout the next few days or weeks and comes with some handy features and important mitigation related to the Meltdown and Spectre CPU vulnerabilities.
-
Chrome 64 rolling out to Mac, Windows, Linux w/ CPU mitigations, improved pop-up blocker, sitewide audio muting
-
Chrome 64, GCC 7.3, Librem 5 Phone Progress and More
Chrome 64 is now available for Linux, Mac and Windows, featuring a stronger ad blocker and several security fixes, including mitigations for Spectre and Meltdown. See the release updates for more info.
-
Google: Chrome 64 is out now, giving you tougher pop-up blocker, Spectre fixes
Google has released Chrome 64 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, bringing a stronger pop-up blocker, over 50 security fixes, and more mitigations for the Spectre attack.
As Google promised last year, Chrome 64 introduces a stronger pop-up block to protect against sneaky tactics that lead users to unwanted content through redirects.
The abusive experiences that the blocker targets are practices often used by shadier sections of the web, including ads or parts of a page that create bogus site warnings and error messages, 'close' buttons that that do something other than close a page element, and play buttons that open third-party sites offering to download an app.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 424 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, Easy Red, Stellaris: Apocalypse
Browsers: Firefox on Amazon, Firefox 59, and New Chrome
Security: Pastejacking, Hotmail in 2018, New Incidents, Lebal Targets Microsoft Windows, and Microsoft Declines to 7% on the Web (a Lot of Unpatched Windows)
Chrome 64 Released With Stronger Pop-up Blocker, Spectre Mitigations And Other Security Fixes
Yesterday Chrome 64 released with much awaited features and some security patches. Chrome is used by more than a billion users around the globe. Taking this in mind, chrome has implemented a stronger pop-up blocker.
Recent comments
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago
4 days 22 hours ago
6 days 1 hour ago
6 days 23 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 8 hours ago
2 weeks 8 hours ago
2 weeks 9 hours ago