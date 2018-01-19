Security: Pastejacking, Hotmail in 2018, New Incidents, Lebal Targets Microsoft Windows, and Microsoft Declines to 7% on the Web (a Lot of Unpatched Windows) Pastejacking This demo uses JavaScript to hook into the copy event, which will fire via ctrl+c or right-click copy. Right now this demo does works in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari but not with Internet Explorer, however there is a demo below which is IE compatible.

‘A sign that you’re not keeping up’ – the trouble with Hotmail in 2018 With the passage of time and the absence of a brand overhaul, the word “hotmail” near your name started to be quite ageing; like “ntlworld” or “blueyonder”, it was a sign that you weren’t keeping up. It was a deduction that wouldn’t stand up in a court of law, but online it is inference, not certainty, that drags you down. When you could have an ageless Yahoo address, there is just no call to leave this kind of footprint, unless “incredibly old” is your calling card.

Shocking data breach exposes more than 220,000 organ donor records Lowyat.net, which previously exposed a leak of 46m citizen records belonging to Malaysian communications firms – reported Tuesday (23 January) that the details appeared to be from a central database linked to state hospitals and national transplant resource centres. Complete entries of personal information included ID numbers, names, email addresses, home addresses and phone numbers of 220,000 citizens recorded between January 2009 and August 2016.

Researchers warn new Lebal malware is seeking high-profile targets The vector for the attacks, which are described as being specifically targeted versus random attempts, was not through usual email attacks but camouflaged through several layers. The first attempt involves a phishing email disguised as a message from Federal Express, while the second attempt involves a malicious link pretending to be a link to Google Drive.

What is Lebal? New sophisticated malware found targeting several universities, government agencies It requests users to click on a link to download and print out an "attached label" that needs to be submitted in order to receive the parcel. The malicious link itself is disguised as a Google Drive link. Once a user clicks on it, the hackers' website pops up with the malicious "Lebal copy.exe" file ready to download.

Cyber crime hit 978m in 2017, caused US$172b loss It said that as as a result, victims globally lost US$172 billion – an average of US$142 per victim. The figure for Australia was US$1.9 billion in total. Each of these people also spent about 24 hours — or almost three full workdays — dealing with the aftermath.

January 2018 Web Server Survey While 1.5 million web-facing computers currently run Microsoft web server software, a slightly larger number – 1.8 million – run Windows operating systems. The bulk of the difference is made up of Windows computers that either run Apache or reverse-proxy traffic from backend Apache servers. The most commonly used Windows version is Windows Server 2008, followed by 2012 and then the aging, unsupported Windows Server 2003. Windows Server 2016 accounts for only 3.7% of all Windows web-facing computers at the moment, but it is steadily growing – this month, the number of Windows Server 2016 computers grew by 14% to 66,800.

Chrome 64 Released With Stronger Pop-up Blocker, Spectre Mitigations And Other Security Fixes Yesterday Chrome 64 released with much awaited features and some security patches. Chrome is used by more than a billion users around the globe. Taking this in mind, chrome has implemented a stronger pop-up blocker.