A project that raised money last year to build a mobile phone based on free software has finished assembling its design team and is in the planning phase of development.

In an update on the development of the Librem 5 smartphone, creative director François Téchené said developers were now working on designing user interfaces and user experience for the device.

The company behind the phone, Purism, raised a total of US$2.279 million in a crowd-funding effort, far above the target of US$1.5 million.

"Free" refers to the hardware and software, with the phone to use Plasma Mobile, a mobile version of the KDE software that is used on the Linux desktop.