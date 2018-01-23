Devices: Librem 5, HPC, LimeSDR, Tizen, Android
-
Free software smartphone now in design phase
A project that raised money last year to build a mobile phone based on free software has finished assembling its design team and is in the planning phase of development.
In an update on the development of the Librem 5 smartphone, creative director François Téchené said developers were now working on designing user interfaces and user experience for the device.
The company behind the phone, Purism, raised a total of US$2.279 million in a crowd-funding effort, far above the target of US$1.5 million.
"Free" refers to the hardware and software, with the phone to use Plasma Mobile, a mobile version of the KDE software that is used on the Linux desktop.
-
New Purism Developer To Begin Work On Tackling Responsive GTK+ Apps
GNOME developer Adrien Plazas has joined Purism as part of their effort of getting GTK+ applications on the Librem 5 smart-phone.
-
GTK+ Apps on Phones
As some of you may already know, I recently joined Purism to help developing GTK+ apps for the upcoming Librem 5 phone.
Purism and GNOME share a lot of ideas and values, so the GNOME HIG and GNOME apps are what we will focus on primarily: we will do all we can to not fork nor to reinvent the wheel but to help allowing existing GTK+ applications to work on phones.
-
Building a Linux-based HPC system on the Raspberry Pi with Ansible
In my previous article for Opensource.com, I introduced the OpenHPC project, which aims to accelerate innovation in high-performance computing (HPC). This article goes a step further by using OpenHPC's capabilities to build a small HPC system. To call it an HPC system might sound bigger than it is, so maybe it is better to say this is a system based on the Cluster Building Recipes published by the OpenHPC project.
The resulting cluster consists of two Raspberry Pi 3 systems acting as compute nodes and one virtual machine acting as the master node:
-
Raspberry Pi and LimeSDR open-source DVB project
The Raspberry Pi Zero and LimeSDR Mini have been used together to create what is claimed to be the world’s smallest open-sourced DVB transmitter.
-
Industrial strength ATX board brings legacy gear up to 6th and 7th Gen speed
Adlink’s Linux-ready “IMB-M43H” ATX board supports Skylake or Kaby Lake Intel Core CPUs with up to 32GB DDR4, 4x SATA III, 8x USB, PCIe and PCI, EN 55032 EMI protection, and USB power stabilization.
Adlink’s industrial ATX form-factor (305 x 244mm) IMB-M43H is designed as a Skylake or Kaby Lake upgrade for legacy installations. It provides support for older technologies like PCI, VGA, LPT, and 32-bit Windows 7. The board also supports 64-bit Windows 7, 8.1 and 10, as well as three 64-bit Linux distributions: Fedora 25, OpenSUSE Leap 42.1, and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
-
Samsung Gear Apps for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Dogecoin rates
A lot of app developers seem to be benefiting from the recent outburst in Blockchain technolog, more specifically in the cryptocurrency domain. While some developers are building cryptocurrency wallets, hedge funds, etc other developers are making apps which display the real-time value of the cryptocurrencies so users can decide on when to invest or trade their assets. But in recent times, there have been so many new cryptocoins emerging that it is getting harder and harder for people to keep a tab on their volatile values.
-
Google Teases Android P Name Inside Digital Puzzle For I/O
The annual developer conference, Google I/O, will be held between May 8-10 this year at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. Much like every year, Google dropped a puzzle for the curious minds to put their brains to work and figure out the dates.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 563 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Pentium G4600 vs. Ryzen 3 1200 On Ubuntu 17.10 Linux Benchmarks
Earlier this week I posted some benchmarks looking at Intel Pentium vs. AMD Ryzen 3 performance for Linux gaming. Those tests on the Pentium and Ryzen systems were done with both NVIDIA and AMD Radeon graphics for seeing how the gaming performance compares in the spectrum of sub-$100 CPUs and cheap graphics cards. But for those that were just curious about the CPU performance, here are some benchmarks I also carried out with the Pentium G4600 Kabylake and AMD Ryzen 3 1200.
Linux Foundation's LinuxBoot
SolydXK Plasma Rewards Effort With Stunning Results
SolydXK is a Debian-based Linux distribution that comes with a choice of the Xfce (SolydX) or KDE (SolydK) desktop. The latest edition of SolydXK, released this month, provides a state-of-the-art Linux platform. When I first reviewed the SoldXK distro back in 2013, it was an impressive new kid on the Linux block. Schoelje, a key developer of two discontinued desktop options within the Linux Mint distro, has helped the SolydXK distro grow into a reputable Linux offering built around two popular computing options. Those two desktop options drew me to the Linux OS years ago. Both have their strong points.
Are the BSDs dying? Some security researchers think so
Struck by the small number of reported BSD kernel vulnerabilities compared to Linux, von Sprundel sat down last summer and reviewed BSD source code in his spare time. "How come there are only a handful of BSD security kernel bugs advisories released every year?" he wanted to know. Is it because the BSDs are so much more secure? Or is it because no one is looking? von Sprundel says he easily found around 115 kernel bugs across the three BSDs, including 30 for FreeBSD, 25 for OpenBSD, and 60 for NetBSD. Many of these bugs he called "low-hanging fruit." He promptly reported all the bugs, but six months later, at the time of his talk, many remained unpatched. "By and large, most security flaws in the Linux kernel don't have a long lifetime. They get found pretty fast," von Sprundel says. "On the BSD side, that isn't always true. I found a bunch of bugs that have been around a very long time." Many of them have been present in code for a decade or more.
Recent comments
1 day 15 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
3 days 9 hours ago
5 days 10 hours ago
6 days 13 hours ago
1 week 11 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 20 hours ago
2 weeks 20 hours ago
2 weeks 21 hours ago