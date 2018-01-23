Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Enters Beta with Improved Compliance Capabilties
Red Hat released the beta version of its flagship Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 (RHEL) server operating system on Jan. 24, providing an early look at multiple new features that will become generally available later this year.
Red Hat's last major milestone update for RHEL debuted in August 2017 with the general availability of RHEL 7.4, which added new cluster management capabilities as well as support for Network Bound Disk Encrypted (NBDE) devices.
From Linux to cloud, why Red Hat matters for every enterprise
In 1994, if you wanted to make money from Linux, you were selling Linux CDs for $39.95. By 2016, Red Hat became the first $2 billion Linux company. But, in the same year, Red Hat was shifting its long-term focus from Linux to the cloud. Here’s how Red Hat got from mail-order CDs to the top Linux company and a major cloud player.
Partner Spotlight: Dynatrace
My name is Daniela Rabiser and I’m a Technical Product Manager at Dynatrace. I’m currently focusing on broadening and deepening Dynatrace’s monitoring capabilities for OpenShift and Kubernetes environments. Before joining Dynatrace in 2017, I conducted research in the area of feature modeling and evolution support in industrial software ecosystems. I hold a Ph.D. degree in Computer Science from Johannes Kepler University Linz, Austria.
Red Hat Global Customer Tech Outlook 2018: Customers doing more with existing IT investments, expanding the role of cloud initiatives
The beginning of any new year is a time of reflection for many IT departments across industries and organizations big and small. At Red Hat, this means it is time once again to hear directly from our customers what is top-of-mind for their business in the new year. We surveyed more than 400 Red Hat customers from around the globe about their 2018 priorities, including top challenges, budget allocation, cloud deployment strategies, and plans for emerging technologies.
Pentium G4600 vs. Ryzen 3 1200 On Ubuntu 17.10 Linux Benchmarks
Earlier this week I posted some benchmarks looking at Intel Pentium vs. AMD Ryzen 3 performance for Linux gaming. Those tests on the Pentium and Ryzen systems were done with both NVIDIA and AMD Radeon graphics for seeing how the gaming performance compares in the spectrum of sub-$100 CPUs and cheap graphics cards. But for those that were just curious about the CPU performance, here are some benchmarks I also carried out with the Pentium G4600 Kabylake and AMD Ryzen 3 1200.
Linux Foundation's LinuxBoot
SolydXK Plasma Rewards Effort With Stunning Results
SolydXK is a Debian-based Linux distribution that comes with a choice of the Xfce (SolydX) or KDE (SolydK) desktop. The latest edition of SolydXK, released this month, provides a state-of-the-art Linux platform. When I first reviewed the SoldXK distro back in 2013, it was an impressive new kid on the Linux block. Schoelje, a key developer of two discontinued desktop options within the Linux Mint distro, has helped the SolydXK distro grow into a reputable Linux offering built around two popular computing options. Those two desktop options drew me to the Linux OS years ago. Both have their strong points.
Are the BSDs dying? Some security researchers think so
Struck by the small number of reported BSD kernel vulnerabilities compared to Linux, von Sprundel sat down last summer and reviewed BSD source code in his spare time. "How come there are only a handful of BSD security kernel bugs advisories released every year?" he wanted to know. Is it because the BSDs are so much more secure? Or is it because no one is looking? von Sprundel says he easily found around 115 kernel bugs across the three BSDs, including 30 for FreeBSD, 25 for OpenBSD, and 60 for NetBSD. Many of these bugs he called "low-hanging fruit." He promptly reported all the bugs, but six months later, at the time of his talk, many remained unpatched. "By and large, most security flaws in the Linux kernel don't have a long lifetime. They get found pretty fast," von Sprundel says. "On the BSD side, that isn't always true. I found a bunch of bugs that have been around a very long time." Many of them have been present in code for a decade or more.
