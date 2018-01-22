It's so simple! The kernel decides to output a log message, so it calls printk() to send the message to a serial console—except it's not simple at all. What if the kernel is in the middle of crashing, and the log message is the crucial clue needed to diagnose the problem? How do you output a log message when you don't know what parts of the system you even can rely on? What if the system's out of memory or trapped in an atomic context, unable to switch from whatever's breaking to the code to execute the printk()?

There are all sorts of corner cases that safely can be ignored by user code producing output, but that are essential to get right when the kernel is the one producing output.

To make matters worse, these corner cases tend to occur in ways that are difficult to reproduce, creating potential controversy over whether a bug exists at all. How do you reproduce a bug that causes the very logging system to fail to tell you what happened?