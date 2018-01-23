Red Hat News
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 is ready for testing
Everyone wants a safer operating system, and that's Red Hat's main goal in its just-released Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.5 beta.
RHEL 7.5 Beta is designed to provide a consistent foundation across the hybrid cloud. It also offers key new and enhanced features around security and compliance, platform efficiency, and manageability. The newest member of the RHEL 7 family supports not just x86 chips but also IBM Power, IBM System z, and ARM as well.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Enters Beta with Security, Performance Improvements
Red Hat Inc. has announced the general availability of the beta release of their upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 operating system, due for release early this spring.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 is the fifth maintenance update to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system series and brings with it yet another layer of security and performance new features and improvements that would benefit enterprise customers on the desktop, server, and cloud infrastructures.
As expected, Red Hat ships the latest mitigations for the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities with the latest RHEL 7 milestone. In addition, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 release promises to continue to support alternative architectures besides x86 and x86_64 platforms, including IBM Power, IBM System z, and ARM.
Pentium G4600 vs. Ryzen 3 1200 On Ubuntu 17.10 Linux Benchmarks
Earlier this week I posted some benchmarks looking at Intel Pentium vs. AMD Ryzen 3 performance for Linux gaming. Those tests on the Pentium and Ryzen systems were done with both NVIDIA and AMD Radeon graphics for seeing how the gaming performance compares in the spectrum of sub-$100 CPUs and cheap graphics cards. But for those that were just curious about the CPU performance, here are some benchmarks I also carried out with the Pentium G4600 Kabylake and AMD Ryzen 3 1200.
Linux Foundation's LinuxBoot
SolydXK Plasma Rewards Effort With Stunning Results
SolydXK is a Debian-based Linux distribution that comes with a choice of the Xfce (SolydX) or KDE (SolydK) desktop. The latest edition of SolydXK, released this month, provides a state-of-the-art Linux platform. When I first reviewed the SoldXK distro back in 2013, it was an impressive new kid on the Linux block. Schoelje, a key developer of two discontinued desktop options within the Linux Mint distro, has helped the SolydXK distro grow into a reputable Linux offering built around two popular computing options. Those two desktop options drew me to the Linux OS years ago. Both have their strong points.
Are the BSDs dying? Some security researchers think so
Struck by the small number of reported BSD kernel vulnerabilities compared to Linux, von Sprundel sat down last summer and reviewed BSD source code in his spare time. "How come there are only a handful of BSD security kernel bugs advisories released every year?" he wanted to know. Is it because the BSDs are so much more secure? Or is it because no one is looking? von Sprundel says he easily found around 115 kernel bugs across the three BSDs, including 30 for FreeBSD, 25 for OpenBSD, and 60 for NetBSD. Many of these bugs he called "low-hanging fruit." He promptly reported all the bugs, but six months later, at the time of his talk, many remained unpatched. "By and large, most security flaws in the Linux kernel don't have a long lifetime. They get found pretty fast," von Sprundel says. "On the BSD side, that isn't always true. I found a bunch of bugs that have been around a very long time." Many of them have been present in code for a decade or more.
