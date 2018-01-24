Today in Techrights
- Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) Are Not Inventions, But Sites of the Patent Microcosm (e.g. IAM) Want Us to Believe Otherwise
- How a Microsoft-Sponsored and IBM-Armed Patent Troll Is Used by Lobbyists of Software Patents
- The Corcoran Incident Demonstrates That the EPO’s Boards of Appeal Are Threatened and Battistelli Violates Laws
- The ‘Collusion’: IP Kat’s (Until Recently) Stephen Jones Meets Battistelli to Lobby for the Unitary Patent (UPC)
- Sam Gyimah Replaced Jo Johnson More Than a Fortnight Ago, But Team UPC Has Ignored It Until Now
- The EPO is Already in Violation of ILO Rulings on Judge Corcoran
- A European Unitary Patent-Like System (e.g. UPC) is Not Compatible With Law; Expect it to Rot Away at the German Federal Constitutional Court
- Justice Still Elusive at the EPO and ILOAT, But a Glimmer of Hope Remains
- Links 25/1/2018: Qt 5.11 Feature Freeze Soon, GCC 7.3 Ready
- Links 24/1/2018: New Tails and Firefox Releases
Android Leftovers
KDE Invites Users to Test Plasma Mobile, Releases First-Ever Dedicated ISO Image
Last week, KDE pledged to make 2018 the year its Plasma Mobile user interface for mobile devices becomes fully a functional mobile environment and deploy it on as many devices as possible, including the upcoming Librem 5 Linux phone from Purism, which should be available in Q1 2019. But they need community's help to test Plasma Mobile on their devices or virtual machines and report issues they might discover. As such, KDE released today the first-ever dedicated Plasma Mobile ISO image that users can download and boot on real machines or virtual ones like QEMU/KVM or Oracle's VirtualBox.
Canonical Releases New Linux Kernel Update for Ubuntu 17.10 and 16.04 HWE Users
Coming a few days after the last kernel update released earlier this week, which included mitigations for the Spectre security vulnerability that puts billions of devices at risk of attacks, today's security update addresses a logic error in Linux kernel's x86-64 syscall entry implementation, discovered by Jay Vosburgh. According to the security advisory published today by Canonica, it would appear that the security issue has been introduced by the mitigations for the Spectre hardware bug, and it could allow a local attacker to either execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service (DoS attack).
Subgraph: This Security-Focused Distro Is Malware’s Worst Nightmare
By design, Linux is a very secure operating system. In fact, after 20 years of usage, I have personally experienced only one instance where a Linux machine was compromised. That instance was a server hit with a rootkit. On the desktop side, I’ve yet to experience an attack of any kind. That doesn’t mean exploits and attacks on the Linux platform don’t exist. They do. One only need consider Heartbleed and Wannacry, to remember that Linux is not invincible.
