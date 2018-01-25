Games: Steam, Steam UI, SteamOS and More
Steam for Linux Client Finally Receives Support for 4K Monitors
Valve released today a new Steam Client Beta update for all supported platforms adding a few HiDPI improvements for both Windows and Linux systems.
Steam Client always looked bad on high-res monitors, with small text and graphics, but it would appear that Valve finally decided to address these issues and implemented a 2X-scaling mode for Linux-based operating systems, promising high-resolution text and graphics on 4K monitors.
Steam UI Finally Has A Scaling Mode For HiDPI Monitors
At the same time as adding HiDPI monitor support for Windows 10, Valve has added a "2X-scaling mode" for the Steam client to satisfy modern high resolution monitors.
This 2X-scaling mode for the Steam Linux client supports high resolution texts and graphics when running the Steam client on 4K resolution monitors.
SteamOS updated & Steam Client Beta adds support for 2x scaling for those with 4K monitors and more
Valve seem to be doing well for early 2018 when it comes to Linux, not only are they updating SteamOS more often, Linux is also getting some overdue attention with the Steam Client too.
Firstly, SteamOS was updated again on the 15th of January to include the latest 4.14.13 Linux Kernel release. Then, they pushed the previous beta out to everyone that includes updated Mesa and NVIDIA drivers. On top of that SteamOS just got another update for security fixes to catch up with Debian 8.10. Seems like Valve are starting to get updates out quicker for SteamOS this year, which is a really healthy sign for things to come.
Train Station Simulator now has an alpha version available for Linux
As promised, the developers of Train Station Simulator [Steam, Official Site] have put up a Linux alpha build for you to play around with. Of course, you do need to own it to actually test it.
The developers of game launcher 'Launchbox' on porting it to Linux, due to Windows 10 privacy issues
They even did a livestream to talk about porting it. In it, the developer working on the Linux version specifically mentioned the privacy issues in Windows 10 (even though they like it) as a reason for doing this. Even with the developer stating they love Windows 10, they also made their thoughts on Linux quite clear—"It is amazing what the community has come up with here, in all these various software packages that comprise Linux, it's incredible, it's no question for a free and open source set of software Linux is absolutely incredible and amazing.". I'll be honest, that warmed my heart right up.
Gorgeous space sim 'Helium Rain' updated with Vulkan, skirmish battle mode and more
Helium Rain [Steam] is a gorgeous space sim and the developers have been really supportive of Linux, this update is a real juicy one too.
They've updated their build of Unreal Engine, which includes a new audio pipeline and support for Vulkan. If you add "-vulkan" (without quotes) as a launch option for the game on Steam, it will now use the Vulkan API. The developer says that it's a little slower right now, but for AMD GPU owners it might be more reliable.
Humble Monthly adds Owlboy as an early unlock, Amnesia Collection free on Humble Store
Seems Humble have some pretty good deals going for Linux gamers right now, so let's take a little look.
KING Art may be doing a Kickstarter for RTS 'Iron Harvest', they're asking for feedback
Vulkan Continues To Show Its Gaming Strength On Low-End Hardware
As we have shown in past benchmarks, while current generation Linux games with current Linux GPU drivers using the Vulkan API rather than OpenGL may not be significantly faster with higher-end hardware right now, the impact of this newer Khronos graphics API tends to be more profound on lower-end hardware, especially when it comes to lightening the load on the CPU. Following the recent Pentium vs. Ryzen 3 Linux gaming tests, I carried out some fresh benchmarks looking at OpenGL vs. Vulkan on the Ryzen 3 1200 quad-core CPU with NVIDIA and Radeon graphics.
Android Leftovers
KDE Invites Users to Test Plasma Mobile, Releases First-Ever Dedicated ISO Image
Last week, KDE pledged to make 2018 the year its Plasma Mobile user interface for mobile devices becomes fully a functional mobile environment and deploy it on as many devices as possible, including the upcoming Librem 5 Linux phone from Purism, which should be available in Q1 2019. But they need community's help to test Plasma Mobile on their devices or virtual machines and report issues they might discover. As such, KDE released today the first-ever dedicated Plasma Mobile ISO image that users can download and boot on real machines or virtual ones like QEMU/KVM or Oracle's VirtualBox.
Canonical Releases New Linux Kernel Update for Ubuntu 17.10 and 16.04 HWE Users
Coming a few days after the last kernel update released earlier this week, which included mitigations for the Spectre security vulnerability that puts billions of devices at risk of attacks, today's security update addresses a logic error in Linux kernel's x86-64 syscall entry implementation, discovered by Jay Vosburgh. According to the security advisory published today by Canonica, it would appear that the security issue has been introduced by the mitigations for the Spectre hardware bug, and it could allow a local attacker to either execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service (DoS attack).
Subgraph: This Security-Focused Distro Is Malware’s Worst Nightmare
By design, Linux is a very secure operating system. In fact, after 20 years of usage, I have personally experienced only one instance where a Linux machine was compromised. That instance was a server hit with a rootkit. On the desktop side, I’ve yet to experience an attack of any kind. That doesn’t mean exploits and attacks on the Linux platform don’t exist. They do. One only need consider Heartbleed and Wannacry, to remember that Linux is not invincible.
