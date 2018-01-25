Valve seem to be doing well for early 2018 when it comes to Linux, not only are they updating SteamOS more often, Linux is also getting some overdue attention with the Steam Client too.

Firstly, SteamOS was updated again on the 15th of January to include the latest 4.14.13 Linux Kernel release. Then, they pushed the previous beta out to everyone that includes updated Mesa and NVIDIA drivers. On top of that SteamOS just got another update for security fixes to catch up with Debian 8.10. Seems like Valve are starting to get updates out quicker for SteamOS this year, which is a really healthy sign for things to come.