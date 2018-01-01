Security: 'DevOps', Linux-based SkySecure, VirusTotal, DJI
-
DevOps and Security: How to Overcome Cultural Challenges and Transform to True DevSecOps
Similar to the proliferation of mobile devices in the enterprise several years ago where organizations were feeling the pressure to have a mobile strategy but didn’t know where to start, we’re seeing the same situation with development methodologies. To accelerate development velocity, teams are feeling the pressure to “do DevOps,” and when integrating security, to “do DevSecOps.” But much like during the initial mobile wave, many companies say they’re implementing these methodologies, and might even think they are, but in reality, they’re not. Yet.
-
What does DevOps do in 2018?
In 2018, we’re expecting DevOps to become the new norm for larger enterprise teams. This is because we’re likely to see developers on older, higher value systems implementing a more DevOps centric approach, having seen it work on projects that have traditionally been highly visible, but low value.
-
Cisco Acquires Skyport as Cyber-Security Investments Continue
January 2018 has emerged to become a banner month for cyber-security acquisitions, with at least 10 acquisitions announced so far, four of which were announced between Jan. 22 and 25. Cisco continued the trend on Jan. 24 by announcing its intention to acquire privately-held server security startup Skyport.
Financial terms of Cisco's Skyport acquisition are not being publicly disclosed. A Cisco spokesperson told eWEEK that the deal is expected to close in Cisco's 2018 fiscal third quarter. However, a Cisco spokesperson said the company doesn't plan to continue marketing the existing Skyport System server security products.
[...]
It's the Linux-based SkySecure Server platform tied into the SkySecure Center service that further validates the integrity of firmware, BIOS, software and cryptography.
-
S for Security is Google owner Alphabet's new favorite letter
The business will be the new home of VirusTotal, which Google acquired in 2012. Chronicle’s other story will be “a new cybersecurity intelligence and analytics platform that we hope can help enterprises better manage and understand their own security-related data.”
-
Github shrugs off drone maker DJI's crypto key DMCA takedown effort
Github rejected a DMCA takedown request from Chinese drone-maker DJI after someone forked source code left in the open by a naughty DJI developer, The Register can reveal.
This included AES keys permitting decryption of flight control firmware, which could allow drone fliers with technical skills to remove geofencing from the flight control software: this software prevents DJI drones from flying in certain areas such as the approach paths for airports, or near government buildings deemed to be sensitive.
Though the released key is not for the latest firmware version, The Register has seen evidence (detailed below) that drone hackers are already incorporating it in modified firmware available for anyone to download and flash to their drones.
DJI declined to comment for this article. Github ignored The Register's invitation to comment.
[...]
The code was forked by drone researcher Kevin Finisterre, who submitted a successful rebuttal to the takedown request on the grounds that Github's terms and conditions explicitly permit forking of public repos.
"DJI mistakenly marked code repositories as public subsequently granting license for anyone to fork said repos. This accident can be evidenced by their press release," wrote Finisterre, linking to a DJI statement.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 711 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Netrunner Rolling 2018.01
Linux 3.17 To 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks On Intel Gulftown & Haswell
Here is a look at how the Linux kernel performance has evolved since the release of Linux 3.17 in October 2014. With all the major kernel releases over the past 3+ years, here is how the performance compares using two very different Intel Gulftown and Haswell systems.
openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux Operating System Reached End of Life, Upgrade Now
The openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux-based operating system has reached end of life on January 26, 2018, and it is no longer supported by the openSUSE Project with software and security updates. A minor release of openSUSE Leap 42 operating system series, openSUSE Leap 42.2 was released on November 16, 2016, and was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 2 operating system. The release was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel and KDE Plasma 5.8 desktop environment, besides numerous other new GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 days 15 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
6 days 11 hours ago
1 week 14 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago