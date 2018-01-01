Linux Foundation and Microsoft Gear 'on' Linux
-
Hyperledger creates experimental labs for startups
As an effort to bring early-stage startups together with companies that are officially recognized by Hyperledger, this measure can accelerate the pace with which new ideas find traction and reach maturity.
Companies previously had to go through a grueling application process to prove the maturity of their code and a commitment of resources before becoming an "officially recognized" by the consortium and getting "incubation status" for their code.
To give an idea of how strict the process of applying for this status, there are at least 185 members of Hyperledger, but only eight codebases have been officially granted the status.
This new measure now gives startups access to some of the benefits accessed only by companies that are officially recognized - for example, IBM, Intel and Monax.
-
Linux Foundation Re-Orgs to Simplify Open Source Networking
The Linux Foundation is restructuring its operations to better coordinate the activities of multiple open source networking projects that impact the telecom space, including OPNFV, ONAP and OpenDaylight.
-
Linux Foundation brings open source projects together under LFN
The Linux Foundation recently announced a new project called the LF Networking Fund (LFN), a platform for cross-project collaboration. Among the founding projects of the LFN include FD.io, OpenDaylight, ONAP, OPNFV, PNDA and SNAS.
-
Open source networking projects unite under Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation created an umbrella platform, the LF Networking Fund, to promote cross-project collaboration among open source networking projects under its wing.
-
PDP Xbox One Controllers Should Now Work With The Linux 4.15 Kernel
One of the last minute changes sneaking into the Linux 4.15 kernel is support for PDP Xbox One controllers.
Linux supports a variety of Xbox controllers and various offshoots while now the controllers from Performance Designed Products is the latest. PDP Xbox One Controllers can be found at a variety of Internet retailers but up to now hasn't played nicely with the Linux kernel: the devices are rather peculiar about their initialization sequence and needed some extra packets before sending any input reports.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 652 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Netrunner Rolling 2018.01
Linux 3.17 To 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks On Intel Gulftown & Haswell
Here is a look at how the Linux kernel performance has evolved since the release of Linux 3.17 in October 2014. With all the major kernel releases over the past 3+ years, here is how the performance compares using two very different Intel Gulftown and Haswell systems.
openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux Operating System Reached End of Life, Upgrade Now
The openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux-based operating system has reached end of life on January 26, 2018, and it is no longer supported by the openSUSE Project with software and security updates. A minor release of openSUSE Leap 42 operating system series, openSUSE Leap 42.2 was released on November 16, 2016, and was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 2 operating system. The release was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel and KDE Plasma 5.8 desktop environment, besides numerous other new GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 days 15 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
6 days 11 hours ago
1 week 14 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago