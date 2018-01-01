Language Selection

Linux Foundation and Microsoft Gear 'on' Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 26th of January 2018 11:17:19 PM
Linux
  • Hyperledger creates experimental labs for startups

    As an effort to bring early-stage startups together with companies that are officially recognized by Hyperledger, this measure can accelerate the pace with which new ideas find traction and reach maturity.

    Companies previously had to go through a grueling application process to prove the maturity of their code and a commitment of resources before becoming an "officially recognized" by the consortium and getting "incubation status" for their code.

    To give an idea of ​​how strict the process of applying for this status, there are at least 185 members of Hyperledger, but only eight codebases have been officially granted the status.

    This new measure now gives startups access to some of the benefits accessed only by companies that are officially recognized - for example, IBM, Intel and Monax.

  • Linux Foundation Re-Orgs to Simplify Open Source Networking

    The Linux Foundation is restructuring its operations to better coordinate the activities of multiple open source networking projects that impact the telecom space, including OPNFV, ONAP and OpenDaylight.

  • Linux Foundation brings open source projects together under LFN

    The Linux Foundation recently announced a new project called the LF Networking Fund (LFN), a platform for cross-project collaboration. Among the founding projects of the LFN include FD.io, OpenDaylight, ONAP, OPNFV, PNDA and SNAS.

  • Open source networking projects unite under Linux Foundation

    The Linux Foundation created an umbrella platform, the LF Networking Fund, to promote cross-project collaboration among open source networking projects under its wing.

  • PDP Xbox One Controllers Should Now Work With The Linux 4.15 Kernel

    One of the last minute changes sneaking into the Linux 4.15 kernel is support for PDP Xbox One controllers.

    Linux supports a variety of Xbox controllers and various offshoots while now the controllers from Performance Designed Products is the latest. PDP Xbox One Controllers can be found at a variety of Internet retailers but up to now hasn't played nicely with the Linux kernel: the devices are rather peculiar about their initialization sequence and needed some extra packets before sending any input reports.

»

More in Tux Machines

Netrunner Rolling 2018.01

  • Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 KDE-focused Manjaro Linux-based operating system is here
    There are many Linux-based operating systems out there, but not many I would call great. My absolute favorite is Fedora, as I am a GNOME fan that likes using a distro that focuses on truly free and open source software. Not to mention, it quickly gets many updated packages while also retaining stability. So yeah, Fedora is great. Another great Linux distro? Netrunner Rolling. This Manjaro-based operating system uses KDE Plasma for its desktop environment. As the name implies, it follows a rolling release, meaning it is constantly being updated to fresh packages -- no major upgrades needed. It has a lot of polish and many quality pre-installed programs which indicates the developers truly care about the overall user experience. Quite frankly, it reminds me of Windows 7 -- in a good way -- which also makes it a wise choice for those unhappy with the much-maligned Windows 10. Today, Netrunner Rolling gets its first ISO refresh of 2018.
  • Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 released
    The Netrunner Team is happy to announce the release of Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 – 64bit ISO.

Linux 3.17 To 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks On Intel Gulftown & Haswell

Here is a look at how the Linux kernel performance has evolved since the release of Linux 3.17 in October 2014. With all the major kernel releases over the past 3+ years, here is how the performance compares using two very different Intel Gulftown and Haswell systems. Read more

openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux Operating System Reached End of Life, Upgrade Now

The openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux-based operating system has reached end of life on January 26, 2018, and it is no longer supported by the openSUSE Project with software and security updates. A minor release of openSUSE Leap 42 operating system series, openSUSE Leap 42.2 was released on November 16, 2016, and was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 2 operating system. The release was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel and KDE Plasma 5.8 desktop environment, besides numerous other new GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies. Read more

today's leftovers

  • prrd 0.0.2: Many improvements
    The prrd package was introduced recently, and made it to CRAN shortly thereafter. The idea of prrd is simple, and described in some more detail on its webpage and its GitHub repo. Reverse dependency checks are an important part of package development and is easily done in a (serial) loop. But these checks are also generally embarassingly parallel as there is no or little interdependency between them (besides maybe shared build depedencies). See the following screenshot (running six parallel workers, arranged in split byobu session).
    •  
  • DXVK Begins Working For Even More D3D11-Over-Vulkan Games On Wine
    The progress is stunning made by a lone developer on the DXVK project for mapping the Direct3D 11 graphics API on top of Vulkan for allowing better performance/support for D3D11 games on Wine. DXVK is only a few months old and the work of Philip Rebohle who has been working on it nearly daily. It was just a few days ago I wrote about DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan while already more games are beginning to work.
  • openSUSE – Meltdown & Spectre Update – 26 Jan 2018
    This is an update to our current Meltdown and Spectre situation on openSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed. We have released kernels with initial Meltdown and Spectre mitigations begin of January.
  • Ruby, YaST, Plasma 5.12 Beta Get Updates in Tumbleweed
    A total of six snapshots arrived and brought new versions of Ruby, YaST, KDE’s Plasma 5.12 Beta and many others. The latest snapshot, 20180124, switched the default for Ruby to version 2.5. Package improvements were made to the command line tool SUSEConnect 0.3.7. A change to cups-filters 1.19.0 in order to allow builds on systems without python2 was made with python3-cups rather than using python-cups. Enscript 1.6.6 fixed a handful of bugs and spec-cleaner 1.0.2 added groups for Rust and made the switch to pytest. Git, squid and perl-Encode also received minor updates in the snapshot.
  • Inside a Red Hat Open Innovation Labs Residency – Part 1
    This series takes the reader on a journey, taking a peek inside life in a Red Hat Open Innovation Labs residency. This is the top tier experience for any customer; exposing them to open collaboration, open technologies, and fast agile application delivery methods. This experience often escapes organizations attempting digital transformation. Through submersion in an Open Innovation Labs residency, Red Hat shares its experience in managing, developing, and delivering solutions with communities, open technologies, and open collaboration. Join me as I share experiences from inside a real life residency, watching Red Hat work intimately with a customer. This will expose new ways of working and leveraging open technologies using fast, agile application delivery methods and open collaboration.
  • Red Hat Inc (RHT) Moving 2.15% in Session
  • Stock Alert: Red Hat Inc Stock Volatility Hits A Rock Bottom Low
  • A peek at the Snapcraft Summit
    The Snapcraft Summit, taking place in Seattle from January 29th to February 2nd, is a forward-thinking five day software hackathon being attended by major software vendors and snap developers working to move the industry forward with software delivery. In the style introduced by the famous BarCamps of old, the agenda is totally free-form and attendee-generated. Of course, that doesn’t mean we’ll sit down and relax! There are many things planned that need tackling. Every attendee already has a long laundry list of things to work on; as a group we will move forward and check things off the list as the days go by. We are going to be covering a wide range of technologies and domains, from GUI oriented electron based applications and its development stack to robotics, with a spice and language frameworks and command line tools for the cloud would be the few to mention.
  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is Switching back to Xorg
    Ubuntu 18.04 LTS will come with the Xorg display server enabled by default. Canonical cites stability and reliability concerns over Wayland as reason for the change.
    •  

