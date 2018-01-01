As an effort to bring early-stage startups together with companies that are officially recognized by Hyperledger, this measure can accelerate the pace with which new ideas find traction and reach maturity.

Companies previously had to go through a grueling application process to prove the maturity of their code and a commitment of resources before becoming an "officially recognized" by the consortium and getting "incubation status" for their code.

To give an idea of ​​how strict the process of applying for this status, there are at least 185 members of Hyperledger, but only eight codebases have been officially granted the status.

This new measure now gives startups access to some of the benefits accessed only by companies that are officially recognized - for example, IBM, Intel and Monax.