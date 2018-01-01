openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux Operating System Reached End of Life, Upgrade Now
The openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux-based operating system has reached end of life on January 26, 2018, and it is no longer supported by the openSUSE Project with software and security updates.
A minor release of openSUSE Leap 42 operating system series, openSUSE Leap 42.2 was released on November 16, 2016, and was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 2 operating system. The release was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel and KDE Plasma 5.8 desktop environment, besides numerous other new GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 508 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Netrunner Rolling 2018.01
Linux 3.17 To 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks On Intel Gulftown & Haswell
Here is a look at how the Linux kernel performance has evolved since the release of Linux 3.17 in October 2014. With all the major kernel releases over the past 3+ years, here is how the performance compares using two very different Intel Gulftown and Haswell systems.
openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux Operating System Reached End of Life, Upgrade Now
The openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux-based operating system has reached end of life on January 26, 2018, and it is no longer supported by the openSUSE Project with software and security updates. A minor release of openSUSE Leap 42 operating system series, openSUSE Leap 42.2 was released on November 16, 2016, and was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 2 operating system. The release was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel and KDE Plasma 5.8 desktop environment, besides numerous other new GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 days 15 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
6 days 11 hours ago
1 week 14 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago