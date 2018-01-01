Ubuntu and Linux Mint Monthly News
ucaresystem core 4.4.0 : Pkexec, check for reboot and minor fix
The new release 4.4.0 of ucaresystem core introduces two internal but important features and a minor bug fix for Debian Jessie. Let’s check them out…Thanks to an idea of Mark Drone on launchpad, I added in ucaresystem core the feature to recognize and inform the user in case they need to restart the system after installing upgrades that require it.
16.04.4 point release delayed; new date TBD
Due to the ongoing evolution of the fixes for the recently announced
Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities [1], we are delaying the
16.04.4 point release, originally scheduled for the week of February
15. We intend that, when it is released, 16.04.4 will include kernels
which mitigate these severe vulnerabilities. We also recognize that,
because updates for these security vulnerabilities are currently
monopolizing the SRU queue for kernels, there is no opportunity for
any other point-release-critical fixes to be included, and we need to
allow the dust to settle a bit before putting the finishing touches on
the point release.
Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS Delayed Due to Meltdown and Spectre Security Vulnerabilities
Canonical announced today that it decided to delay the upcoming 16.04.4 point release of the long-term supported Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system due to the Spectre and Meltdown security vulnerabilities.
Originally scheduled for release next month on February 15, 2018, Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS is the fourth of five scheduled maintenance updates for Xenial Xerus, and it was supposed to ship with up-to-date kernel and graphics stacks based on those from the last stable release, Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark).
Linux Mint Monthly News – January 2018
Things are very exciting for us at the moment. This is the start of a new year, we’re working on two new bases (Ubuntu 18.04 for Linux Mint 19 and Debian 9 for LMDE 3) and rather than diving straight into the development cycle, and working on fixing bugs and developing new features, we’ve taken some time off to improve our infrastructure, our documentation and the way we work.
Before we dive into that, we’d like to thank all the people who donated to us: Neil V. in particular for donating $4,000, and the 653 other people who donated to us this December. We’ve never received as much in a single month, we’ve never received as much from a single donation, and we’ve never received donations from as many people in a single month before. So we’re extremely humbled, and extremely proud of us, and of you, and happy to see your enjoyment and your response to what we do. This is really amazing.
Netrunner Rolling 2018.01
Linux 3.17 To 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks On Intel Gulftown & Haswell
Here is a look at how the Linux kernel performance has evolved since the release of Linux 3.17 in October 2014. With all the major kernel releases over the past 3+ years, here is how the performance compares using two very different Intel Gulftown and Haswell systems.
openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux Operating System Reached End of Life, Upgrade Now
The openSUSE Leap 42.2 Linux-based operating system has reached end of life on January 26, 2018, and it is no longer supported by the openSUSE Project with software and security updates. A minor release of openSUSE Leap 42 operating system series, openSUSE Leap 42.2 was released on November 16, 2016, and was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 2 operating system. The release was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel and KDE Plasma 5.8 desktop environment, besides numerous other new GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies.
today's leftovers
